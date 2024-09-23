Is ‘The Voice’ curse real? Winners post-victory struggles spark bizarre speculation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' curse highlights the difficulties winners often face in achieving lasting success despite their initial triumph. After winning, the excitement and media focus quickly shift to the next season, leaving winners struggling to maintain momentum. They typically sign recording contracts with major labels, but creative differences and inadequate support can hinder their development and promotion. Moreover, the high expectations set by the show's visibility can be overwhelming, and the transition from performing covers to creating original music is challenging.

Additionally, reality show winners often face industry stigma, being viewed as mere contestants rather than serious artists, which can limit their opportunities. In a competitive and rapidly changing music industry, even talented winners may struggle if their style doesn’t align with current trends or if they lack effective marketing. Lastly, the show's format and its focus on the coaches's drama and dynamics sometimes overshadow the contestants's journeys, which can impact their long-term visibility and success, which has made 'The Voice' struggle to produce a big star.

'The Voice’ Season 1 winner Victor Javier Colon is the only successful singer of the franchise

Victor Javier Colon, the winner of 'The Voice' Season 1, remains the only successful singer from the show's inaugural season. While many reality TV competition winners often struggle to maintain their careers, Colon has distinguished himself by achieving lasting success. After clinching the top spot in the first season, he didn't rest on his laurels but actively pursued a music career. Colon's efforts in creating and releasing new material have been well-received, allowing him to stay relevant in the music industry.

'The Voice’ Season 6 star Morgan Wallen reveals on becoming famous despite losing the show

Morgan Wallen’s journey to fame is an interesting story of perseverance and unexpected success. Wallen first appeared on 'The Voice' in Season 6, which aired in 2014. During his time on the show, he impressed the judges and the audience with his performances but was eventually eliminated during the battle rounds. Despite this setback, Wallen's musical journey didn’t end there.



After 'The Voice', Wallen didn’t give up on his music dreams. He continued to work hard, honing his craft and building connections in the industry. His dedication paid off when he signed with Big Loud Records, an independent label known for nurturing country talent.



Wallen's breakthrough came with his debut single 'The Way I Talk' and his collaboration on 'Up Down' with Florida Georgia Line. These songs helped him gain a significant following in the country music world. His distinctive voice and style resonated with fans, leading to more success.

