Is Sundance Head alive? 'The Voice' star shot on his Texas ranch

Sundance Head was shot in the stomach at his ranch in rural Texas

Sundance Head is currently recovering after being shot in the stomach at his ranch in rural Texas on Friday, November 15. The singer, who won Season 11 of 'The Voice', was airlifted to a hospital in Tyler, Texas after paramedics stabilized him.

Head’s agent, Trey Newman, confirmed that the singer called 911 himself after the shooting, according to TMZ. He shared that the bullet hit Head’s stomach near the navel, but missed all vital organs, lodging in a fatty area.

The wound was not self-inflicted, and while the injury was serious, surgery was not immediately necessary after assessment. It’s unclear how Head was shot, though Newman speculated it may have been an accidental or stray bullet from a nearby hunter. Head is known to hunt on his ranch, which could have been the source of the shot.

Sundance Head is currently recovering after being shot in the stomach (Instagram/@sundancehead)

Sundance Head's wife Misty asks for prayers

Sundance Head’s wife, Misty, requested prayers in an update on the Head's Facebook page on Friday night. "Prayer Warriors we need y’all," she wrote. "I don’t have a lot of information but please keep Sundance in your prayers. Sundance has been life-flighted with a gunshot wound to his stomach per the paramedics who called me. They told me once they land he’s going in for immediate surgery. They did get him stable for the flight (per the paramedic)."

Sundance Head’s wife, Misty, is asking for prayers (Instagram/@sundacehead)

What is Sundance Head best known for?

Sundance Head gained widespread recognition with his victory on 'The Voice' in 2016. During season 11, his performances of songs by Miley Cyrus, Keith Urban, Alicia Keys, and The Judds helped him secure the win as part of Team Blake Shelton.

Before his 'The Voice' success, Head competed on season 6 of 'American Idol' in 2007. He made it to the Top 16, impressing judges with his renditions of songs by The Moody Blues, Mack Rice, and Pearl Jam. However, he was eliminated, and Jordin Sparks went on to win the season.

Sundance Head won 'The Voice' in 2016 (Instagram/@sundancehead)

Sundance Head recently made headlines for a charity event

Sundance Head recently organized a charity concert in late June at A.V. "Bull" Sallas Park to support the H-Town Dream Center, raising around $70,000. The event was a success and another concert is planned for May 2025. Head also made headlines for rescuing a group of animals, including a lemur, from the rising floodwaters in Montgomery County earlier this year.