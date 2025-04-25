A fan-favorite coach is returning for 'The Voice' Season 28 — no, it’s not who you think it is

'The Voice' Season 28 just scored a major win with the return of a popular coach who brought serious heat (and heart) to the stage

'The Voice' is already prepping for season 28 with a popular face returning to mentor the contestants. Snoop Dogg's Death Row Productions and NBCUniversal Entertainment Studios announced a multi-million dollar partnership. Additionally, the famed rapper is all set to take the red seat as coach for the network's talent reality show. During season 26, Dogg made a lasting impression on the contestants he mentored; he even gained the audience's approval by showing his vulnerability, as per Deadline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

Fans had labeled the 'Drop it Like it's Hot' hitmaker a total 'sellout' last season on X, "I think you’re a sellout," a viewer gushed under Dogg's post. "I watched it because you were on and I loved it," a fan excitedly reacted. "Killed it, this season is gonna be off the charts," a netizen chimed. "You brought that signature coolness to the premiere! If it were up to me, I’d call it Snoop's Got the Voice! Can’t wait to see more of your vibes on stage," an online user lauded.

What yall think about @NBCTheVoice premiere ?? How’d i do 😁😆💯🎤 ⬇️ — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) September 24, 2024

I think you’re a sellout. — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) September 24, 2024

I watched it because you were on and I loved it ❤️❤️❤️ — Young (@CabyElonfan) September 24, 2024

Killed it, this season is gonna be off the charts 📈 — Josh (@jdogzeenft) September 24, 2024

You brought that signature coolness to the premiere! 🌟 If it were up to me, I’d call it Snoop's Got the Voice! Can’t wait to see more of your vibes on stage! 🎤😄 #VoiceGoals — Gemma Nigh (@gemma_nigh) September 25, 2024

“Man, this has been a great experience for me,” he admitted to host Carson Daly. “I didn’t know what I was signing on to, but I do know… it feels like I could come back and do it again,” Dogg had emotionally expressed during the previous season's finale, as per TVline. Ironically, the 'Sensual Seduction' rapper confessed that he was unworthy of the red chair. “I had a great time on The Voice, I ain’t gonna front,” he said during the Canecún Conference in Mexico, as per OK Magazine. “But when I did the contract, I thought, ‘I'm gonna do this for one year and get up outta here.’”

Snoop Dogg at the Premiere of 'The Underdoggs' on January 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Axelle)

However, after connecting with the fellow coaches, Dogg formed a formidable bond with them and decided to stick around. “Once I got to the set,” he said, “I fell in love with Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and, unbelievably, me, Michael Bublé, are like lost brothers.” Calling himself a "people's champ," Dogg acknowledged that 'The Voice' was a great platform to scout new talent. “This is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music and to be a real coach,” he said while, appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' last year, “and to really give direction to some of these artists that could be today's next big thing.”

“That's why I feel like people are attracted to me, because I'm not one-sided,” he added. “I'm not just for you. I'm for everybody. I'm the people's champ.” As per TVInsider, following his collaboration with NBC network, Dogg released a statement which read, “Not everyone has the courage and vision to see what Death Row Pictures can bring to the table, but Donna [Langley] and the NBCUniversal team have always understood, which is why I am proud to call NBCUniversal my new home,” Snoop said in a statement. “The Dogg has officially moved into the neighborhood, ya dig?” Dogg is prepared to dominate the talent competition once more with his witty one-liners and years of experience.