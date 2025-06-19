Will ‘Sister Wives’ be renewed for Season 20? One cast member’s surprise appearance has fans talking

‘Sister Wives’ Season 19 certainely disappointed fans — but is season 20 already in the works? Here's what we know

At the moment, all the 'Sister Wives' fans are wondering whether the TLC reality show has been renewed for Season 20 or not. For the unversed, let us share with you that 'Sister Wives' is a reality show that revolves around the life of the Brown family patriarch Kody Brown, a husband to four wives and a father to 18 children. Over the years, the fans have closely witnessed the highs and lows of the Brown family. When we talk about Season 19 of the fan-favorite show, it came to an end on June 15, 2025, and now fans are eagerly awaiting news about its next installment. Up until now, the network has neither canceled nor renewed 'Sister Wives' for another season.

Usually, a network decides on the renewal or cancellation of a show after considering several factors such as audience reception, viewership, and financial viability, among many others. Without a doubt, 'Sister Wives' has been a beloved show among the fans for many years. However, the most recent season of the show was met with poor reception. In addition to this, the ratings of the show have also dropped substantially, as per USTVDB. The low ratings decrease the probability of the show's renewal.

'Sister Wives' first caught the attention of viewers due to Kody and his polygamous relationships. Although the dynamics in the show have changed, it has now transitioned into a monogamous dynamic. It appears that the show has lost its sense of purpose, and it has deviated from its original storyline, which the fans loved the most. Furthermore, TLC generally replaces a show that has lost its vitality with better ones.

On the other hand, the air has recently been filled with rumors suggesting that a cast member filmed for Season 20 of 'Sister Wives' in December 2024. All these speculations began after a Reddit user uploaded a TikTok screenshot of Meri Brown, appearing to film at a restaurant. The post read, “Meri was spotted filming at a restaurant by her Airbnb for Season 20 of Sister Wives. There was a young lady eating at the restaurant, and was able to catch this nugget for us and the crew was filming there. I mean, Season 19 to me is terrible because I feel like TLC is reaching, but I can’t imagine Season 20. I mean, what would they talk about? Let me know your thoughts and comments about this.”

Soon after, many fans stopped by the comments section to share their thoughts on Meri's picture and the show's future. One social media user wrote, "Meri eating in a Restaurant, now that is exciting! Can’t wait till 2026 to see it." Followed by a second user who penned, "Hopefully not talking about how she's not sure if leaving Kody was the right thing....That tool breaking down and 'crying' was pure theatrics. And pure joy of knowing that he was finally done with Meri. Not an ounce of wishing they could reconcile." Another user went on to say, "I wish it was over for Sister Wives and a spinoff for Ex Sister Wives started. The only way Kody and Robyn get what they deserve is if the show ends and they are off TV."