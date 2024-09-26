Is 'Rez Ball' based on a true story? Here's what inspired Netflix film

Directed by Sydney Freeland, 'Rez Ball' is based on 'Canyon Dreams' by Michael Powell

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Get ready to dive into the world of sports with Netflix's upcoming movie 'Rez Ball', which is set to be released on Friday, September 27. The inspiring sports drama follows 'The Chuska Warriors', a group of Native American high school basketball players as they pursue success both on and off the court.

Directed by Sydney Freeland 'Rez Ball' is adapted from Michael Powell's 'Canyon Dreams' and features Jessica Matten, Julia Jones, Amber Midthunder, and Kiowa Gordon in prominent roles. The trailer for 'Rez Ball' is generating excitement, prompting speculation about whether the movie is based on a true story or is purely fictional.

What is the inspiration behind 'Rez Ball' ?

'Rez Ball follows a group of Native American high school basketball players as they chase success both on and off the court (@netflix)

While the plotline of 'Rez Ball' sounds impressive, it should be emphasized that the general idea of the movie is influenced by the real-life culture around Native American High School Basketball, as detailed in Powell's book 'Canyon Dreams'. However, one must consider that the movie's screenplay, penned by Sydney Freeland and Sterlin Harjo, is fictitious.

Furthermore, the film is executive produced by NFL star LeBron James, lending weight to the sports drama, whose early reviews are praising it for its accurate representation of Native American culture as well as the power of athletics to inspire and unify.

What is the plot of 'Rez Ball'?

'Rez Ball' is set against the backdrop of Navajo Nation (@netflix)

Set against the backdrop of Navajo Nation, 'Rez Ball' follows the 'Chuska Warriors boys' basketball team as they deal with personal traumas and team issues. Things take a drsatic turn for the team when Nataanii Jackson (Kusem Goodwind), team's magnificent player, dies, forcing his closest friend, Jimmy Holiday (Kauchani Bratt), to stand up and lead the team.

Inspired by their Navajo culture, the team creates a distinctive playing style known as 'Rez Ball', which results in winning streaks and fresh optimism for the state championships. The film perfectly depicts the spirit of teamwork and the power of sports to inspire and unify.

How to stream 'Rez Ball' ?

A still from 'Rez Ball' (@netflix)

To watch 'Rez Ball' on Netflix, you must have an exclusive membership, since the streaming service provides a number of packages based on your budget. The Standard Plan with advertising requires a monthly membership of $6.99 and includes full HD (1080p) streaming.

The Standard Plan, which does not include advertisements, costs $15.49 per month and allows you to utilize one account on two screens at once while streaming in 1080p/full HD resolution. The $22.99/month Premium Plan allows customers to watch video to up to four screens at the same time in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos and HDR.

'Rez Ball' trailer