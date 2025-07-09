Did we just spot an ‘American Idol’ judge on ‘Duck Dynasty: The Revival’? A&E show scores surprising cameo

There was a country music star cameo on the latest episode of ‘Duck Dynasty: The Revival’ that you might have totally missed

Over the last couple of years, all the 'American Idol' fans have seen country superstar Luke Bryan guiding various budding musicians on the ABC singing competition. On July 6, 2025, fans of the A&E television series 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' were likely taken aback when Bryan showed up on the set of the reality show to offer his feedback and guidance to 23-year-old cast member Will Robertson, the son of family patriarch Willie Robertson. For those wondering, let us share with you that Bryan appeared on an episode of the show to help Willie's son Will write his first song as he continues to pave a path for himself in the music industry.

'Duck Dynasty' is a reality show that originally aired for 11 seasons on A&E. As per the network, nearly 12 million viewers watched the show when it was at the pinnacle of its success, and it was the “most-watched non-fiction series in cable history." Till 2017, the series revolved around the life of the Robertson family and its Duck Commander business, which was founded by Phil Robertson, who passed away in May 2025 at the age of 79 due to Alzheimer's disease.

After eight years, Willie and Korie Robertson returned to the television screens on June 1 with 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' and now, they continue to navigate their lives with adult kids and grandchildren, and manage the Duck Commander business in Louisiana. During an episode of the show, which was released on July 6, Willie reached out to Bryan to help out his son Will to enhance his songwriting skills.

During an interview with Parade magazine, before the episode premiered, Will said, “My dad and Luke Bryan have been friends for a very long time. I’m sure my dad went to a few of his concerts. Then Luke joined my dad’s Buck Commander team as one of the buckmen, so they hunt a lot together. But obviously, Luke is one of the biggest country stars right now, and I got to just ask him a few questions about writing music and where he gets inspiration, how he gets it, what he does to (prepare).”

When Will asked Bryan for a piece of advice on how to get in the right mindset to write a song, Bryan told the rising star, “I think you kind of just gotta find a place that’s your place to kind of do your work. And so you want to develop somewhere that you kind of got a little connection to.” Lately, Will has been living in Texas with his wife, Abby Robertson; meanwhile, the rest of the Robertson family resides in Louisiana.

Elsewhere in the episode, Will was seen missing his home, which prompted him to write a song called 'Home' with the help of Bryan's assistance. While shedding light on his time with Bryan, Will further added, “It really helped a lot. And it was also just good to sit down with a family friend that we haven’t seen in a while, (with how busy he is with all that he’s doing. It was cool to just sit and talk and get some advice from him.”