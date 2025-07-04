Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak mocks contestant for 'crying on air' but her reason was valid

Pat Sajak once stepped over the line when he made fun of a contestant’s emotional reaction

Pat Sajak may have bid farewell to the hosting duties on 'Wheel of Fortune,' but his 41-season legacy continues to shine on. Renowned for his warm and often witty demeanor, Sajak often supported contestants to win major prizes. However, one rare misstep saw him face public backlash when he mocked a contestant for crying on the show. Sajak grabbed more backlash for the fact that the contestant's emotional reaction was a plausible one.

During a tense bonus round on 'Wheel of Fortune,' Sajak threw a pointed jab at contestant Amy Chumbley, a kindergarten teacher, after she failed to solve the final puzzle. After racking up $27,510 in winnings, Amy Chumbley got to the final round in the 'Place' category. The three-word puzzle, partially revealed, left her stumped within the 10-second countdown. When the buzzer sounded and the correct answer, 'Wide empty field,' was revealed, Chumbley let out a disappointed crying sound and visibly winced, per the Daily Express US.

In response, Sajak quipped sharply, "Don’t do that. You're a kindergarten teacher. You're tough." His comment sparked mixed reactions from the audience, with some laughing and others noting the unexpected edge in his tone. A stunned Sajak chuckled and further remarked, "She’s crying on the air," as he opened the prize envelope to reveal she had just missed out on $40,000. Despite the heartbreaking moment, Chumbley kept a positive attitude, saying, "You know what? I'm so happy." Sajak, visibly moved by her grace, replied warmly, "You should be," before confirming that she was still leaving with $27,510 in winnings.

In another similar incident, Sajak came under fire when he appeared to mock contestant Ashley Laumb’s phobia during her appearance. Laumb, a longtime fan from Tacoma, Washington, had dreamed of competing on the show and was thrilled to finally make it after applying twice. She shared her excitement about guessing the letter 'S' first, in honor of her daughter Sofia, per Newsweek. However, what should've been a heartfelt moment drew backlash when Sajak’s response to her fear was perceived as insensitive. Talking about her, she had a deep fear of fish, Laumb told Sajak, "Nothing, nothing at all. If they're on a plate or in the water, I don't want to be near them."

Sajak pressed further, asking, "Were you frightened by them as a little girl?" to which Laumb nervously replied, "It's a long story, Pat. We don't have time." While the exchange started off light, fans were stunned when, during the bonus round, where Laumb won $23,000, Sajak pulled a fake fish out of his jacket and waved it around, even handing it to another contestant. Soon after, the 'Wheel of Fortune' host tried to smooth things over, saying, "Ashley, are you all right!? Big winner: $23K! You'll forgive me for that, won't you?" Though visibly unsettled by the stunt, Laumb managed to recover and won the bonus round, ultimately walking away with $63,000 in total winnings.