'Wheel of Fortune' host under fire for mocking contestant after she fails to win Bonus Round

"Angela did not deserve to be spoken to in that manner, Joke or not," a fan wrote on X.

'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak came under fire for roasting a contestant during the Bonus Round. The seasoned host's innocent bickering with Texas native Angela Omezie was heavily criticized by the game fans. Omezie lost out on the grand $40,000 prize after failing to guess a simple 'Phrase'. “According to my math, by $200…,” Sajak began to calculate when the contestant cut him by remarking, “Shut up!” “You didn’t mean that personally?” Sajak asked, astonished. To which Omezie playfully replied, “No… never,” he continued, “According to my math, by $233, you are the winner with $11,900.” Omezie let out an excited scream, and Sajak took the opportunity to mock her by saying, “Shut up.”

However, fans did not take it easily; they felt Sajak was rude to the contestant. "I realize it was intended as banter, but #PatSajak screaming 'shut up' at a black woman on @WheelofFortune is not a good look," a viewer complained. However, most of the fans took the host's side and brushed it off as a joke, "Oh, please. It was a joke. Sensationalizing, as with anything else, is not a good look. And no, I'm not racist in saying that either. Sometimes things are just what they are. In this case, no disrespect was intended," an online viewer reasoned. "Ok, re-watch it. He was NOT telling her to "shut up." She said to HIM, "Shut up!" in excitement, and he said it back. They were bantering. I was initially very upset, but realized there was a "shut up" joke going on between the two. The banter moves fast and can fall flat," another X user pointed out.

I realize it was intended as banter but #PatSajak screaming “shut up”’at a black woman on @WheelofFortune is not a good look. — Hudson Mack (@HudsonHMack) January 17, 2024

Oh, please. It was a joke. Sensationalizing as anything else is not a good look. And no, I'm not racist in saying that either. Sometimes things are just what they are. In this case, no disrespect was intended. — Julie Roedding (@JulieRoedding) January 18, 2024

Ok re-watch it. He was NOT telling her to "shut up." She said to HIM "shut up" in excitement and he said it back. They were bantering. I was initially very upset but realized there was a "shut up" joke going on between the two. The banter moves fast and can fall flat. — Crystal, Juris Doctor '16 (@lawyersfortrump) January 17, 2024

"@WheelofFortune @patsajak was highly disrespectful and inappropriate on the show that aired today (1/16/24). The contestant, Angela, yelled in excitement after winning and was told, “Will you shut up!” Angela did not deserve to be spoken to in that manner, Joke or not. Do better," the original tweet from a disgruntled fan read on X. Meanwhile, Omezie had chosen 'Phrase' category, after the puzzle board showcased the standard letters R, S, T, L, N and E the player chose G, Y, M and I. The board then read: _, _, T_,_,_,_,_,_,S.

Vanna White and contestant Angela Omezie 'Wheel of Fortune' 2024. (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

"Pot of beans? Pot of means?" Omezie faintly whispered. After racking her brains for ten seconds, the contestant couldn't guess the right answer and ended up losing the Bonus Round. Sajak then revealed "Out of Focus" as the correct answer. "You know, if you had called an O, you would have had a shot at this, honestly. That’s ok! But you know what? Afterwards, it's easy to see what letters you need. Out of focus!" the veteran host announced. "I'm sorry we couldn't give you this, which is... as soon as I can open it...the 40 grand," Sajak continued. "She's handling this very well. $11,900," he added before concluding the game round.