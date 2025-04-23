Nobody expected Snoop Dogg to tear up — until Michael Bublé shared a personal detail on 'The Voice'

Snoop Dogg might be the last person you'd expect to get emotional, but he surprised fans with a rare confession. With his relaxed demeanor and successful rap career, Snoop Dogg was left touched by a heartfelt moment due to fellow 'The Voice' coach Michael Bublé. The revelation made the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' rapper so emotional that he confessed to almost crying.

Snoop Dogg speaks during a news conference for Triller Fight Club's inaugural 2021 boxing event at The Venetian Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller)

In a stunning move, Dogg tried to win over a new generation with his kid-friendly music, particularly his 2022 Kids Hits album and the track 'Affirmation Song' from Doggyland, as per E! News. However, Bublé's 6-year-old daughter, Vida, is a fan of Snoop Dogg's music, as she listens to it in her kindergarten class. "That made me almost cry," Snoop Dogg shared on the October 22, 2024, episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'. He further said, "Because I made those records for my grandkids and the kids around the world to have a piece of me that was rated G."

Snoop Dogg then recalled a touching moment with Bublé, saying, "Michael Bublé came to set, and he was like, 'My daughter loves your music, and they listen to it every day.'" Snoop Dogg, a grandfather of seven, admitted he was skeptical at first as he said, "And I’m like, 'You’re lying!' We actually sang it together, and it just touched me. It was so adorable that this music that I'm making is really reaching the kids for the right reasons." He also revealed that Bublé, whom he affectionately calls 'Booblee Wooblee,' has become a close personal friend. "I swear to God, man, me and him, it felt like we grew up together," Snoop Dogg said. "Like we've been lost and we found each other."

Bublé, who shares four children with wife Luisana Lopilato, also revealed that his daughter loves Snoop Dogg's music, especially 'The Affirmation Song,' as per Today. He further stated that she even made a video for Snoop Dogg, which Bublé showed him when they first met. "He was so cute. It really moved him. He’s a beautiful soul. He’s a beautiful soul," Bublé said on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'. He also recalled Snoop’s reaction, saying, "And he said to me, he goes, 'Mike, Mike. You're telling me in Vancouver that those kindergartners listen to Uncle Snoop every day'?"

Bublé added, "And he was so cute. He said, 'Oh, you know I made that for my grandkids and it was so important to reach in a positive way.' What a sweetie pie." Bublé went on to share that his daughter has met Snoop Dogg and their relationship continues to grow. "Sometimes he'll call, and, literally, it's not to talk to me. It's like, 'Uncle Snoop's calling to say hi to the kids.'" Notably, when Bublé hosted 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' on October 1, 2024, as per AOL, he jokingly declared his close friendship with Snoop Dogg, saying, "This gives me the opportunity to declare forever and ever that Snoop Dogg is my best friend forever and ever. I am sorry, Martha [Stewart]."