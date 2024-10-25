Is Marianne Station a real place? Inside the world's largest cattle station that inspired Netflix hit 'Territory'

Netflix's 'Territory' follows the powerful and complex Lawson family, who manage one of the world's largest cattle stations, Marianne Station

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix has mastered the art of capturing its viewers' hearts with its latest Australian drama series 'Territory', which is grabbing headlines for all the right reasons. The creative brainchild of Ben Davies and Timothy Lee, the six-episode series is receiving high praise for its gripping narrative and its authentic portrayal of neo-western drama. Additionally, 'Territory' is being compared to HBO's blockbuster hit show 'Succession,' which adds to its legitimacy.

The plot revolves around the aftermath of Daniel Lawson's (Jake Ryan) death, who was poised to inherit Marianne Station, the world’s largest cattle ranch, from his father. However, following his murder, the position is left open, sparking a fierce war among Daniel's other family members. Given the premise of 'Territory', it’s clear that all of this unfolds in a bid to gain control of Marianne Station. But is Marianne Station a genuine place, or was it only built for the sake of 'Territory'?

Does Marianne Station exist in real life?

While you might believe that Marianne Station is a real location—which I guess is a clever work of the makers—in reality, the ranch is fictional and draws inspiration from the infamous Anna's Creek, as per RadioTimes. Anna Creek Station, located in northern South Australia, is 846 km north of Adelaide. Moreover, Anna Creek Station is the world's largest functioning cattle station, which is comparable to the Territory's main narrative.

The notorious Creek station was established in 1863 near Strangways Springs by Julius Jeffreys, John Warren, and William Bakewell, who specialized in sheep husbandry, per Williams Cattle Company. However, due to persistent dingo assaults during a severe drought between 1864 to 1866, they turned their attention to livestock. The station relocated to its current position circa 1872, with control passing through the Hogarth and Warren families until 1918 when it was sold to Malcolm Reid and Leslie Taylor.

In 1935, Anna Creek was acquired by Kidman Holdings, along with several other stations, and eventually became the central hub of a vast pastoral block operated for nearly a century by the McLean and Nunn families. Williams Cattle Company purchased the station in 2016, cementing its standing as a major cattle station in Australia.

How big is Anna Creek Station as compared to King Ranch?

Anna Creek Station is the world's largest operational cattle station, located in South Australia and spanning an area of 23,677 km². In comparison, King Ranch holds the title of the largest ranch in the United States. At 825,000 acres, it is larger than Rhode Island and the European country Luxembourg combined.

Life at Anna Creek Station, despite its isolated location, is supported by satellite telecommunications for internet and television, which connects the main farmhouse to the outstation at The Peake. Despite its remote location, the station gets mail and light freight deliveries twice a week via the Coober Pedy-Oodnadatta Mail Run, providing a critical link to adjacent settlements. In contrast, King Ranch, which is mainly private, allows daily public tours, allowing visitors to explore and experience life on a huge working ranch.

How to stream 'Territory'?

To watch 'Territory' on Netflix, you must have an exclusive membership since the streaming service provides several packages based on your budget. The Standard Plan with advertising requires a monthly membership of $6.99 and includes full HD (1080p) streaming.

The Standard Plan, which does not include advertisements, costs $15.49 per month and allows you to utilize one account on two screens at once while streaming in 1080p/full HD resolution. The $22.99/month Premium Plan allows customers to watch video to up to four screens at the same time in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos and HDR.

