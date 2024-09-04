Is Lyndsay Lamb OK? ‘Unsellable Houses’ star opens up about lifelong health struggles

‘Unsellable Houses’ star Lyndsay Lamb recently opened up about battling connective tissue and autoimmune disorders since childhood

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Lyndsay Lamb, star of HGTV’s 'Unsellable Houses', has opened the serious health challenges she has faced throughout her life. In a candid discussion on her podcast, 'Twin Win Unfiltered', Lamb revealed that she has been battling connective tissue and autoimmune disorders since childhood. These conditions have resulted in frequent pain, multiple surgeries, and a complex medical journey. Reflecting on her struggles, Lamb shared that she has always felt like the “weaker” twin compared to her sister Leslie Davis. She noted that she received fewer of their mother’s nutrients in the womb, which impacted her health.

Despite trying various diets and treatments over the years, including an extreme elimination diet and numerous medications, Lamb’s health issues have persisted. However, she has begun a new regimen with an integrative medicine doctor, which includes a detox process and dietary changes. This new approach has helped her manage her symptoms more effectively, improve her sleep, and maintain a healthier weight.

' Unsellable Houses’ star Lyndsay Lamb reveals being diagnosed with ‘rare insomnia’

Lyndsay Lamb, a star of HGTV’s 'Unsellable Houses', has opened up about her battle with a rare form of insomnia. On her podcast, she revealed that she suffers from a condition known as diagnosed insomnia, an extremely rare condition where she genuinely cannot sleep despite trying various treatments and sleep aids.

Lamb’s insomnia has been a significant challenge, affecting her daily life and overall well-being. However, she also discussed how recent health changes and new treatments have led to improvements in her sleep and overall health.

‘Unsellable Houses’ star Lyndsay Lamb opens up about son's life-changing cancer news

Lyndsay Lamb, co-host of HGTV’s 'Unsellable Houses', recently opened up about a deeply personal and challenging period in her life. In 2013, her son Miles was diagnosed with cancer, a moment that profoundly upended her world. When Miles was diagnosed, Lyndsay’s life was turned upside down. The news was devastating, and her focus shifted entirely to caring for her son. At that time, Lyndsay was deeply immersed in her real estate business, Lamb & Co.

However, her priorities had to shift. Her son's health took precedence over everything else. After a year of intense treatment and focusing on her son's well-being, Lyndsay was eventually able to return to work. Thanks to Leslie Davis's efforts, the business was well-managed and continued to thrive during this challenging time. When Lyndsay returned, she and Leslie resumed running Lamb & Co. together. Their combined efforts led to a period of significant success and growth for the business.