Ellen awkwardly pushes Kylie Jenner to reveal how much money she has in her bank account

"Travis probably just walks around with wads of cash, right?" a curious Ellen DeGeneres asks Kylie Jenner about her ex.

Ellen DeGeneres is infamous for putting her guests in the hot seat, and this time, Kylie Jenner was at the center of attention. DeGeneres, who shares a close bond with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, made headlines when she pressed the 'Kylie Cosmetics' owner about the amount in her bank account. As Jenner hesitated and attempted to deflect, DeGeneres ensured the conversation stayed on track, without missing a beat.

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner attend the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City (Image Source: FilmMagic | Photo by Taylor Hill)

During an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' Kylie and her mother, Kris Jenner, were probed by DeGeneres. The host firstly questioned Kylie about her billionaire status and whether she carries cash, to which Kylie said, "Honestly, I don't really... I just have my credit card." The answer certainly left DeGeneres surprised as she asked again, "So you don't carry cash?" to which Kylie answered, "Not really?" DeGeneres then moved on to Jenner's then-partner, Travis Scott's habits, saying, "Yeah, like, I would think... And Travis probably just walks around with wads of cash, right?"

Kylie clarified that while he does carry cash, it's not extreme, saying, "He always has cash," to which DeGeneres probes, "But like, what's the most money that Travis—Is it like hundreds of thousands?" Kris interrupted and asked, "I mean, like in cash, in his pocket?" She then laughed and corrected herself, saying, "No, not in his pocket. He doesn't walk around with thousands, but I've seen... yeah, I've seen some cash; I'm not going to lie."

DeGeneres then questions Kris about how much cash she carries daily, to which she replies that she carries $100. DeGeneres quickly dismissed Kris' claims, and the momager clarified that she keeps a small stack of 20s. When DeGeneres pressed further, asking if she ever carried more, Kris admitted it might be a couple hundred. Kris then reminisced about her past habit of always having a significant amount of cash and said, "Listen, back in the day, I used to carry $1,000 all the time. That was my thing...if I had money, if I didn’t have money, $1,000 in 20s."

Kris further revealed that raising six children made it impossible to hold onto cash for long, saying, "Every time I looked for money, half of it was gone because I had six kids, right? And so it disappeared like that. It just evaporated." She further shared that eventually she stopped carrying large amounts altogether, joking, "So I just gave up. And now, there’s less to steal!"

Notably, Kylie has a massive 400 million Instagram followers, and her beauty empire, 'Kylie Cosmetics, has significantly boosted her wealth, with her net worth estimated between $700–$750 million, as reported by Simple. Kylie first gained fame on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' which ran from 2007 to 2021. The show was an instant hit, becoming E!’s highest-rated Sunday series, and by its final season, each star reportedly earned around $900,000 per episode.

Banking on her reality TV fame, Kylie and her sisters hosted major events, including the premieres of 'Glee: The 3D Concert Movie' and 'The Vow.' She made her acting debut in a 2014 Much Music Video Awards promo and dabbled in other ventures, such as co-authoring the sci-fi novel 'Rebels: City of Indra' and appearing in music videos, including one for Jaden Smith.

On 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Season 17 premiere, Kylie and Kris also surprised Samantha Gil, founder of the nonprofit Nest of Love, and her friends with $750,000, as per Billboard. Kylie had previously announced she would donate a portion of her 'Kylie Cosmetics' Birthday Collection proceeds to a deserving recipient, and Gil and her group were the lucky beneficiaries.