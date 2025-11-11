Jennifer Lopez's 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' returns via VOD — here's everything to know

After a quiet box office run, Jennifer Lopez's bold new musical 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' may finally find its audience through its digital release

Bill Condon's 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' may not have dazzled at the box office, but its story is far from over. The Jennifer Lopez–led musical drama, which marked one of the year’s most ambitious adaptations, is making its way to home audiences with hopes of a major rebound on digital platforms. The film, a modern reinterpretation of the 1985 Oscar-winning classic and stage musical, stars Lopez alongside Diego Luna and rising actor Tonatiuh. Set in 1980s Argentina, the story follows two prisoners who find comfort in fantasy as one escapes their grim reality by recounting his favorite glamorous Hollywood films.

At its core, 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' explores love, repression, and imagination amid political oppression, which critics praised but audiences largely overlooked. Despite receiving strong critical support, including a 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film underperformed, earning less than $2 million worldwide against its reported $30 million budget. For Lionsgate, however, the journey isn't over. The studio confirmed that 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' will become available on Video on Demand (VOD) starting November 11, as reported by ScreenRant. This gives the movie a second chance to connect with audiences who may have missed its theatrical run.

Condon, best known for his Oscar-winning work on 'Chicago' and 'Dreamgirls,' brought a distinctive theatrical flair to the film, bringing stylized fantasy with grounded drama. Many critics highlighted the movie's lush cinematography and emotional intensity, even if it struggled to find a wide audience during its limited theatrical release. For Lopez, the film represents one of her most daring and emotionally charged roles since 'Hustlers' (2019). Her turn as Aurora, the symbolic "Spider Woman," reminded audiences of her range beyond pop superstardom, fusing musical performance with outstanding acting.

Luna, meanwhile, adds depth as a man haunted by guilt and desire, while Tonatiuh delivers a breakout performance that’s already gaining awards attention. In fact, Tonatiuh’s portrayal has earned him a Gotham Award nomination for Breakthrough Performer at the upcoming 2026 ceremony. This signals that while 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' may have stumbled commercially, it succeeded in launching fresh talent into the spotlight. With the film now arriving on digital, it is believed it could find new life among at-home viewers, much like other recent box office underperformers that went on to become streaming hits.

The film's R rating and heavy themes may have limited its mainstream theatrical reach, but its artistry and musical pedigree could thrive in the on-demand space where word-of-mouth can flourish. For Condon, Lopez, and the cast, 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' remains a passion project; one that may yet earn the appreciation it deserves. As the film begins its digital rollout, there's renewed hope that this haunting, genre-blending story might finally ensnare the audience it was meant to capture all along.