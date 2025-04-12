‘AGT’ viewers couldn’t believe what these ‘zombie’ dancers did on stage — Sofia Vergara even screamed

"I think this is exactly what we are looking for this year. Just Brilliant," Simon Cowell told the Atai Group on 'AGT.'

Throughout the years, there have been some 'AGT' acts that have left both the judges and the audience feeling terrified! In July 2018, a professional group of contortionists from Kyrgyzstan named the Atai Show appeared on an episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 18 and shocked the esteemed judges with their jaw-dropping moves. During their audition, the four-member ensemble of bone-breakers was dressed in zombified outfits that seemed to be covered in fake blood. Along with this, the creepy contortionist group also wore masks that covered their entire faces. Their group's zombie-esque routine set to "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" by Backstreet Boys shocked the judges.

In the episode, the Atai Show was able to pull off some moves that weren't even humanly possible. At one point, the contortionists twisted their heads 180 degrees behind them. Furthermore, they also moved their bones out of their sockets and executed some unusual poses. While watching the horror-inspired contortionist routine, all the judges were overwhelmed with surprise and shock. During their performance, Simon Cowell sneered; meanwhile, Howie Mandel gaped and struggled to watch it. On the other hand, Sofia Vergara screamed while watching it.

Following the performance, the Atai Show members removed their blindfolds, revealing their real faces. At that point, they received good feedback from the judging panel. As per USA Today, when Vergara was asked to share her feedback on the bone-chilling zombie act, the 'Modern Family' actress quipped, "That was such a surprise. You guys look so sweet and harmless. It was spectacular. We see a lot of contortionists here, but this is beyond. We’re going to always remember this audition." Soon after, Heidi Klum shared, "I loved it too because you guys looked possessed. It looked like there was something wrong with you. It was great. It was a great story that you wrapped around your talent, and I enjoyed it."

Then, Mandel exclaimed, "You guys are amazing. This is Honey; get here; you have to see this moment; I absolutely loved it." Cowell also gushed over the group and went on to say, "I think this is exactly what we are looking for this year. Just brilliant. I don’t know what it is, but people love being scared, and it was scary, but it was scary in a good way, and you are so talented, and like you said, 'They were these dancing zombies, and now you are so sweet and so gentle." In the end, the Atai Show received four yeses and advanced to the next round of the NBC talent competition.

Not only the judges but also the studio audience had some disturbing looks on their faces throughout the entire performance. While seeing the contortionists twist their bodies on the stage, many screamed, "No!" as they fidgeted in their chairs. Later on, when the performance was shared on the official Instagram page of 'America's Got Talent,' the fans couldn't stop themselves from raving over the originality and the talent of the group. One social media user stopped by the comments section and wrote, "The best performance of the night! So original!" Followed by a second user who commented, "Yes, this audition was bone-chilling. It was like I was watching some real-life zombies on there." Another netizen stated, "Amazing, creepy, and original."