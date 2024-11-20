Is Karla J OK? 'MAFS' star's romantic honeymoon spirals into terrible accident

'MAFS' star Karla J went to Mexico for her honeymoon

'Married At First Sight' Season 18 couples have recently jetted off to romance paradise Cancun, Mexico, and enjoyed a romantic yet adventurous honeymoon. However, the mid-season teaser has shown that Karla J and Juan Franco's romantic getaway took a terrible turn. The couple was enjoying kayaking when their paddle boat suddenly flipped.

The terrifying accident was recorded on camera and Karla was visibly shaken. She shouted and her shock was clearly reflected on her face as she struggled to process what had just happened. Meanwhile, Juan tried to save Karla from drowning. The preview documented the horrifying accident which might be more of a publicity stunt.

The Lifetime show has a low ratings for the last few seasons and the producers have been trying their best to revamp the franchise. The show got more traffic following Emily Balch's ATV accident and it seemed like the editing team tried to create a similar buzz. However, considering the updates on social media and the preview clips, it's safe to say that Karla didn't get any scratches but did have a traumatic experience from the accident.

'MAFS' star Juan Franco called Karla J 'stupid' for ditching her job

'MAFS' star Juan Franco and Karla J would soon hit the road bump in their marriage and have to face their first explosive fight. Karla told Juan in the preview that she ditched her job because she wanted to see if her husband was able to take care of her. However, Juan was left shocked by Karla's confession and admitted that it was a foolish move.

He shared in the confessional, "Karla is in her own world. You can be crazy but you shouldn’t be stupid." He clearly told Karla that he didn't have much money to take full responsibility for her. Juan had genuine concerns as he is an entrepreneur and still establishing his business. He was expecting that his wife would help him in finance and they could have worked together for a better future but Karla quitting her job seemed to be a major turn-off for Juan while putting their marriage into jeopardy.

Will 'MAFS' stars Juan Franco and Karla J split?

'MAFS' couple Juan Franco and Karla J have multiple differences to work on and they definitely couldn't thrive together. The couple's relationship is expected to end up with a dramatic divorce. Besides having similar intimacy expectations, the duo has nothing to call it common.

Juan and Karla started their marriage with a strong connection. They were eager to explore and try new things, but their romance soon started to fizzle out. The couple started to know more about each other and found out that they were actually a mismatch. The duo still had to move in together which would be another struggle and drama.

Catch new episodes of 'Married at First Sight' Season 18 every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.