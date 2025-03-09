Diddy’s resurfaced interview with Wendy Williams has fans convinced he made a chilling threat on live TV

After watching Diddy's interaction with Williams, one netizen wrote "That was a threat, he’s saying play nice."

A resurfaced video of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' interview with Wendy Williams has caught the attention of the viewers for the wrong reason! In 2017, when the disgraced rapper appeared on an episode of 'The Wendy Williams Show' to promote his movie 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop,' he also candidly spoke about meeting Williams' then 16-year-old son Kevin Jr backstage. According to a report by Irish Star, during the interview, Williams told Combs, "And let me tell you something, as the mother of a now 16-year-old." Soon after, Combs interrupted Williams mid-sentence and exclaimed, "Mhm, who I met backstage, he's a great young man."

At that time, the talk show host appeared uncomfortable, and she struggled to find the words as the 'I'll be Missing You' hitmaker stared at her. In her response, Williams just managed to say, “You did? Oh, thank you." Shortly after, Williams gushed over the hip-hop mogul before quickly shifting to a new subject. "You, you represent a lot to a lot of people in general. I mean you're an example to people who aren't black, like 'Yes we can, yes we can,' you're an example to boys, like your boys, my boys, their boys, boys in general," Williams said on the episode.

Once the clip emerged online again, the eagle-eyed fans spotted the change in Williams' expressions as soon as Combs mentioned her son's name and they flooded the comments section with many messages. One fan quipped, "That was a threat, he’s saying play nice." Another social media user stated, "It looks like her mind is quickly flipping through all the different horrifying things that could've happened backstage." A third fan echoed the same sentiments by writing, "That was a threat, he’s saying play nice." A fourth person chimed in, "The way she wanted to say 'you stay away from my son.'" Another user commented, "I can hear her internally screaming!"

Lately, Combs has been surrounded by a lot of legal trouble. For those wondering, let us share with you that Combs was arrested by the cops on September 14, 2024, on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. During an interview with Daily Mail in October 2024, Williams broke her silence on Combs' arrest and the ongoing legal case. "What is weird is that I have been told by so many people, ‘Wendy, you called it.' Including some people from my family who have said the same. You know how I feel about that? It is about time. To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled … it was just horrific. But now you have to think, how many more times? How many people? How many more women? It’s just so horrible," Williams told the media outlet.

In the last couple of months, the Grammy winner has been denied bail thrice. Up until right now, Combs has not pleaded guilty to the charges pressed against him. At the moment, Combs is awaiting trial, which is scheduled for May 2025. As per US Weekly, while making an appearance on 'The Breakfast Club' in January 2025, Williams shed light on Diddy's potential prison sentence and stated, "Diddy will go to prison for life, people. You don’t know the things that I know about Diddy back in the day. You know what? It’s about time, people. It is about time."