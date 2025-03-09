Jennifer Aniston breaks her silence on those wild Barack Obama affair rumors: "It's absolutely..."

Jennifer Aniston just can’t seem to escape this bizarre Barack Obama dating rumor—now, she’s finally addressing it

Jennifer Anniston is no stranger to bizarre headlines, but rumors of an affair with former President Barack Obama take celebrity gossip to a new level. Speculations swirled after InTouch Weekly ran an August 2024 cover titled, "The Truth About Jen & Barack." It suggested a close relationship between the two, even implying jealousy on the part of Michelle Obama. The topic even came up during her appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', leaving Aniston visibly uncomfortable. While some fans see it as just another example of the internet's obsession with producing scandal, others wonder how these whispers started in the first place.

Screenshot of Jimmy Kimmel holding InTouch Weekly magazine from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' (Image Source: YouTube | Jimmy Kimmel Live)

During her October 3, 2024, appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Aniston was ready to set the record straight on which rumors were true and which were completely unfounded. Wasting no time, Kimmel brought up the bizarre romance rumor. And let’s just say, Aniston had the same reaction as the rest of us. Holding up the magazine, Kimmel asked, "A story just came out on the tabloid- the truth about Jen and Barack." She replied, "That was... of all the calls you get from your publicist, where you're just like 'oh no, what's it going to be?' or an email saying some cheesy tabloid is going to make up a story, and then it's that... I was not mad at it!" Looking for some confirmation of her reaction, the host asked again, "Is there any truth to this?" She clarified that "It's absolutely untrue." and added that she had only met him once and knows his wife Michelle more than she knows him. But Kimmel always ready with a joke, couldn't resist asking, "Is there a truth about you and Michelle?" without missing a beat Aniston replied, "It's not true."

The actress has been linked to several high-profile names since her public split from Brad Pitt, including her 'The Break-Up' co-star Vince Vaughn. However, Aniston—who is currently single—had secretly hoped for a reconciliation with her ex-husband Justin Theroux before his recent engagement. For the unversed, Aniston and Vaughn announced their split in 2018 following just three years of marriage, as per People. In August 2024, Nicole Brydon Bloom confirmed her engagement to Theroux by debuting a stunning 4-carat emerald-cut diamond ring at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of his latest movie, 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'.

The custom ring, featuring a platinum and yellow gold band, sparkled just as brightly as the couple’s smiles in Italy. However, a source revealed Aniston felt forced to accept that her past with him was officially behind her. “The fact that they remained friends gave Jen hope that they could possibly reconcile someday. So it stung to hear that Justin has moved on once and for all and gotten engaged,” a source exclusively told Life & Style.

“A small part of her heart really did think that a reunion with Justin could happen.” Their relationship initially grew from a four-year friendship that began in 2007. Even after their breakup, Aniston and Theroux, 55, kept in touch through calls, texts, and FaceTime. In 2021, Theroux himself admitted that they “love each other” and “cherish” their close bond. “When he and Jen got married, she truly thought he was going to be her forever guy,” the insider revealed. “They were a good match, and Jen hasn’t had the easiest time letting go of what they once had,” they added as per the outlet.