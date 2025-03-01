Kim Kardashian's bold outfit on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was more revealing than she had planned

The fashion icon Kim Kardashian overlooked a crucial wardrobe check, leading her to second-guess her daring outfit choice

Beyond dominating reality TV, Kim Kardashian has a massive influence on fashion. From her iconic wet-look Met Gala ensemble to Marilyn Monroe’s legendary dress, the SKIMS owner constantly pushes fashion boundaries. However, some of her fashion choices have stirred controversy rather than admiration. During her appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' Kardashian seemed visibly uncomfortable in her chic dress

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper)

Kardashian wasn’t confident in her outfit choice on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' during her appearance in May 2015, as per The Things. Finding her dress more revealing than expected, the mother of four admitted, "I know. It is way more revealing than I anticipated." Explaining her discomfort, she introduced the audience to the concept of a 'sit test,' saying, "I forgot to do the sit test. When you try something on, and you know you're doing a talk show, and you sit down to see how it works out. And I forgot to do that."

Kimmel playfully interrupted, "I'm glad." Trying to shift the focus, Kardashian responded, "I have a very serious book to promote, and I wanted to look the part, but tonight it's not working." Kimmel continued to joke, quipping, "We definitely know who wrote the book by comparison," referencing the revealing photo on the book cover.

Many internet users shared their views on Kardashian's appearance on the talk show. One person wrote in the comments section of the YouTube video, "Kinda funny with all these hate comments she still continues to dominate social media and TV ratings and stays at the top for the last 5 years at least...seems like she is doing something right." While another said, "She may be fake or whatever, but her outfit/ hair/makeup is on point." In a similar vein, another comment reads, "She isn't embarrassed about her body! That's not bad at all." A comment states, "She is intelligent, beautiful, confident, and an amazing person."

Kardashian then again faced a fashion mishap at the WSJ Magazine’s 2021 Brand Innovator Awards. It turns out her Skims x Fendi leather dress came unzipped just before she took the stage, as per Hola! "We’re having a fashion emergency," she announced, as designer Kim Jones swiftly stepped in to fix it. Fellow attendee Demi Moore was also ready to assist in keeping Kardashian’s signature look intact. "I’d like to thank Kim Jones because I just had a little fashion emergency," Kardashian further added. "Thank God I had Skims under—because this would’ve been a different kind of show tonight."

In another incident at the Met Gala 2023, Kardashian's look in a Schiaparelli dress that had 50,000 pearls turned heads. However, the delicate gown began to fall apart as she returned to her hotel. Despite the blunder, she handled it like a pro and carried on gracefully, as per Cosmopolitan. On the Met red carpet, Kardashian even told Vogue she wanted to embody Karl Lagerfeld’s iconic Chanel pearls, saying, “I wanted pearls. I thought, What is more, Karl?” She aimed to feel glamorous without pressure, even taking a shot with her sisters before arriving. Kardashian also revealed that some pearls had popped off on the way, adding, "I told my daughter to grab them all. They're real pearls, and she was putting them all in her purse."