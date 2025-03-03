Barbra Streisand avoided Jimmy Kimmel interview after her strange request was denied: "How will this..."

“If a guest wants you to swap around your set so the camera gets their best side, do you refuse?" Andy Cohen asked Kimmel.

The 'A Star Is Born' actress Barbra Streisand is very particular about camera angles, and she has even canceled a televised appearance when the camera wouldn’t show her good side. In 2019, Jimmy Kimmel appeared on an episode of 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,' where Andy Cohen asked him a question about his celebrity guests. “If a guest wants you to swap around your set so the camera gets their best side, do you refuse? I’ve had to switch seats for Mariah Carey four times," Cohen asked Kimmel, according to Entertainment Tonight. In his response, the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' host quipped, “I’ve had a guest ask for that, and I said no.”

Soon after, a curious Cohen inquired Kimmel, "Really? Was it Streisand?” to which the latter replied by saying, "Yes." Kimmel said they would have agreed to switch seats with Streisand if she let him joke about it. Then, Cohen asked Kimmel, "You didn't do it and then did she come on the show," to which he retorted, “No. It was the condition. The condition was we couldn’t talk about the fact that we’d switched around, and I was like, ‘I just don’t see how this will work.’”

Before this, when Streisand stopped by 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' in 2014, she swapped seats with Fallon to show off her left side. In the episode, Streisand sat in Fallon’s chair while Fallon took the guest seat. During her appearance on the 'Carpool Karaoke' segment on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden,' Streisand got behind the wheel just to show her best side on camera.

Throughout her life, the Emmy-winning actress has been fearless and has openly demanded what she wants in both her professional and personal life. During an interview with The Guardian, Streisand, who has been married to James Brolin since 1998, stated that her attitude scared a lot of men. Along with this, Streistand also mentioned that her assertive approach towards life pissed off many. "I started out wanting to be an actress, and I got to acting through my singing. But then that wasn't enough. I wanted to shape things. I wanted to write. I wanted to direct. I wanted to produce. I wanted to make decisions. And that got me into trouble. A woman in control: that scared men. It scared other women! They weren't ready for it," Streisand told the media outlet at that time.

The 'Way We Were' hitmaker also shed light on the criticism she faced over the years and continued, "I would constantly get attacked; I still get attacked. I remember a line from George Bernard Shaw's play 'Saint Joan': 'He who tells too much truth shall surely be hanged'. I was making TV movies about subjects I loved, about gun control, gay rights, about Margarethe Cammermeyer, who was ousted from the army for telling the truth about her sexuality, and that didn't make me more popular with a lot of people. But it's what I believe in my heart is what decency and fairness is. So that's what I stand up for."