After Rachel Brosnahan, ‘Presumed Innocent’ Season 2 adds a Netflix star to the cast

The first season of ‘Presumed Innocent’ kept the viewers hooked with its thrilling storyline. Now, the Apple TV+ crime drama is ready to expand its world, adding new players to the game. ‘Midsomer’ star Jack Reynor has been added to the cast, as reported by Deadline. The actor recently starred in Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Couple’ alongside Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, and others. He'll also be leading Lee Cronin’s upcoming take on The Mummy. As per the outlet, Reynor will appear on ‘Presumed Innocent’ opposite Rachel Brosnahan, who rose to fame with her breakout role in James Gunn’s ‘Superman.’ The thriller series will follow an anthology format, which rules out the chance of a crossover between seasons 1 and 2.

The debut season, featuring Jake Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga, Lily Rabe, and more, will be a stand-alone story in the anthology. It followed the storyline of Scott Turow’s eponymous bestselling novel in which Jake Gyllenhaal’s Rusty Sabich attempts to solve a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office. One of his own ends up being a suspect in the ruthless murder. This was the second adaptation of Turrow’s novel. It was adapted into a movie in 1990, and Harrison Ford assumed the role of the titular hero. The film was a late-summer tentpole release and had grossed $221 million-plus worldwide at the time.

However, season 2 will reportedly be adapted from a yet-to-be-released legal thriller, Dissection of a Murder by Jo Murray. The latter’s debut novel and the source material for ‘Presumed Innocent’ season 2 will likely be released within the same release window. Apple TV+ has yet to reveal more information on the series’s upcoming season, including the plot. However, the Pan Macmillan synopsis for the unreleased book teases a potential storyline.

“When Leila Reynolds is handed her first murder case, she’s shocked at how high-profile it is: the murder of a well-respected, well-known judge. This shouldn’t be the kind of case she’s leading; it’s way beyond her expertise. But the defendant, Jack Millman, is clear. He wants her, and only her,” the synopsis reads. As for Reynor, he has garnered impressive credibility with a wide range of roles. ‘Sing Street,’ ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction,’ ‘The Peripheral,’ and ‘Kin,’ among many others, are part of Reynor’s filmography. He recently created waves as Thomas Winbury in Netflix’s miniseries drama ‘The Perfect Couple’ alongside a star-studded ensemble.

Some viewers will recognize him as Florence Pugh’s trashy on-screen boyfriend from Ari Aster’s ‘Midsommer.’ Nexus Point News recently reported another cast member who’s rumored to join the ‘Presumed Innocent’ season 2 cast, and it’s none other than Courtney B. Vance. However, the Tony-winning actor’s casting is yet to be confirmed by the network and official sources. ‘Presumed Innocent’ was created by David E. Kelley, while J.J. Abrams serves as an executive producer with Kelley. The production for the highly anticipated new season is currently underway, and with the casting announcement, the filming will likely begin soon. The season 2 release date is yet to be announced.