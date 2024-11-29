Sarah Michelle Gellar just gave us hope for a legacy sequel to 1997 slasher hit

Sarah Michelle Gellar who played Helen Shivers in the original film, recently teased an exiting update

The iconic 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' franchise is all ready for its next chilling chapter. Over two decades since the original 1997 film captured our hearts, a legacy sequel is officially in development, promising a mix of both nostalgic callbacks and modern horror sensibilities.

With rumors of returning stars and behind-the-scenes contributions from key figures in the franchise’s history, we can't wait to see what this sequel has in store for us. But what exactly can viewers expect from this long-awaited entry into the slasher series? Sarah Michelle Gellar from the first movie has shared some updates.

Sarah Michelle Gellar sparks rumors with set photos for 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' sequel

A still from 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' (Primevideo)

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played the ill-fated Helen Shivers in the original film, recently teased her involvement in the upcoming sequel through an intriguing Instagram post.

She shared a snapshot of a director’s chair featuring the iconic logo of the series, captioned with the playful remark, "Scooby Doo 3 coming soon." While the post has got us all on our feet, it has fueled speculation about whether Gellar’s role will be onscreen or behind the scenes. While it’s not clear if she’ll return as Helen, her character who didn’t survive the first film, Sarah might still be part of the project. She’s hinted at working behind the scenes to ensure the new movie feels authentic to the original.

Who will star in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' sequel?

A still from 'I Still Know What You Did Last Summer' (Primevideo)

Sarah Michelle Gellar hints at a return to the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'. Franchise Freddie Prinze Jr. is officially back as Ray Bronson, one of the original film’s key characters. Joining him is a fresh lineup of rising stars like Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Hauer-King.

Longtime fans will also recognize Billy Campbell, who’s also set to return. With this mix of old and new, the movie seems ready to bring the story to a whole new audience while keeping loyal fans happy. The movie is aiming for a July 2025 release, and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is leading the charge. Based on Gellar’s post, production is already underway. Could the sequel lean into the trend of reusing the original title, like 'Scream' and 'Halloween' did? Whatever the case, we can't wait to see what’s next for this iconic horror series.