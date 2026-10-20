‘Bridgerton’ star Luke Thompson shares a promising Season 5 update

Luke Thompson offers a glimpse of Benedict’s future as ‘Bridgerton’ Season 5 shifts to a new love story.

Benedict Bridgerton may have traded his bachelor days for married life, but there is still room for him at the family table. Luke Thompson’s character finally found his match in Yerin Ha’s Sophie during the fourth season of ‘Bridgerton’. Their wedding gave the artist a happy ending after a decidedly complicated courtship. With another sibling’s romance taking center stage next, Thompson has offered fans a reason to keep watching for Benedict.

The actor appeared on ITV’s ‘This Morning’ on October 20 alongside Keira Knightley to promote their play ‘The Lives of Others’. Naturally, the conversation turned to his return to Netflix’s Regency romance. Discussing Season 5, Thompson said, “We just completed that now and it has gone well.” The remark offered an encouraging indication of progress, although it came with an important distinction about the wider production.

Luke Thompson (L) as Benedict Bridgerton and Yerin Ha as Sophie in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)

A source subsequently clarified to What’s on Netflix that Season 5 has not yet fully wrapped. Thompson has finished his work, but filming on the season as a whole has not been confirmed complete. Production began in the United Kingdom in March 2026, putting the update almost seven months into the shoot. Netflix has yet to announce an official wrap for the entire season.

Thompson also addressed where Benedict fits into the next chapter. “It will be about Francesca and Michaela, but obviously Benedict is still around,” he said. That keeps him involved after his own season’s central romance, even as the focus moves to Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza. He did not disclose what Benedict will be doing or how much screen time the character will have.

Yerin Ha (L) as Sophie and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton during their characters’ wedding in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)

Elsewhere in the interview, Thompson discussed moving between the period romance and other acting projects. He described ‘Bridgerton’ as “a very strong flavor,” explaining that it makes it easier to “branch out and do something different.” His latest stage role brings him into a different world from Benedict’s. Still, the conversation briefly returned to Season 4’s bath scene, which required considerably longer to shoot than its onscreen running time. “We did a day and a half,” Thompson revealed.

There is a different starting point for Benedict this time around. Season 4 ended with his marriage to Sophie at My Cottage, bringing the Bridgertons together with her friends and found family. The closing glimpse of Sophie’s portrait also showed that he had returned to painting. His next appearance will follow that milestone, rather than another search for the mysterious woman he met at the masquerade.

Masali Baduza (L) as Michaela Stirling and Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling in ‘Bridgerton’ (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)

For Francesca and Michaela, meanwhile, the next season follows a much more painful turning point. Both were left grieving John Stirling, played by Victor Alli, whose death left Francesca widowed and Michaela mourning her cousin. Netflix has confirmed that Season 5 begins two years later. Inspired by Julia Quinn’s ‘When He Was Wicked’, it will feature the first same-gender central romance in ‘Bridgerton’.

The series already has a future beyond the upcoming season, with Netflix having renewed it for Season 6. A prequel exploring Violet Bridgerton’s early life is also on the way. For now, the next return to the ton is scheduled for 2027, when Francesca and Michaela take the lead. Netflix has not announced an exact Season 5 premiere date, while the first four seasons remain available to stream.