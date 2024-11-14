Is Eddie Redmayne's 'The Day of the Jackal' worth watching? Fans of classic film weigh in on the reboot

As 'The Day of the Jackal' premieres on Peacock, fans announce their verdict on the reboot

MUNICH, GERMANY: Eddie Redmayne starrer 'The Day of the Jackal' has finally arrived and so are the initial reactions from fans. The Peacock series is based on Frederick Forsyth's novel of the same name, which also inspired a 1973 classic. Edward Fox and Michael Lonsdale starrer set the bar too high for political thrillers and since Redmayne's latest series is a direct reboot, it faces skepticism and high expectations from fans.

Premiered on Peacock on Thursday, November 14, 'The Day of the Jackal' introduces Eddie Redmayne as Jackal, a British assassin hired to kill a tech tycoon in exchange for $100 million. Opposite him is Bianca (played by Lashana Lynch), an ambitious intelligence officer who takes on the mission of tracking him down in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe.

'The Day of the Jackal' opens to rave reviews

Eddie Redmayne in 'The Day of the Jackal' (Peacock/@marcellpiti)

The thing about remakes and reboots is that they don't often live up to the expectations. However, 'The Day of the Jackal' seems to have made an exception. The miniseries is receiving mostly positive reviews from fans. Rating the series, a fan wrote on X, "Watched The Day of The Jackal, and it is 10/10." A similar tweet reads, "Day of the Jackal with Eddie Redmayne. So so so good! Best thing I’ve watched in a while. 10/10."

Watched The Day of The Jackal, and it is 10/10 👌 pic.twitter.com/qy4t9fp7Te — Rasta Jay #Minimalist 👽🪝 🐺 (@RastaJay_83) November 9, 2024

Day of the Jackal with Eddie Redmayne. So so so good! Best thing I’ve watched in a while. 10/10 ⭐️ — Wendy Watta 2024 (@WendyWatta22) November 9, 2024

Recommending the show, a fan tweeted, "Holy cr*p….that new Lashana Lynch and Eddie Redmayne show, the day of the jackal, is so gooooood. Please please watch itttttttt." Another comment reads, "The Day of the Jackal is bloody brilliant, two episodes in and definitely worth the hype."

Holy crap….that new lashana lynch and eddie redmayne show, the day of the jackal, is so gooooood. Please please watch itttttttt — Katelyn (@atekaoc) November 9, 2024

The Day of the Jackal is bloody brilliant, two episodes in and definitely worth the hype 🎯 — Matthew Wait (@MatthewWait) November 8, 2024

An impressed fan said on X, "I'm only three episodes in, but Day of the Jackal has been topnotch everything. This is how you make a suspense thriller TV series." Drawing comparison with 1973 film, a fan added, "Nice touch in The Day of the Jackal costume-wise as Redmayne and Fox each practice shooting at a watermelon."

I'm only three episodes in, but Day of the Jackal has been topnotch everything. This is how you make a suspense thriller TV series. — MisterZombie (@estaciononse) November 8, 2024

Nice touch in The Day of the Jackal costume wise as Redmayne and Fox each practice shooting at a watermelon pic.twitter.com/HUeG6Ugkfi — Ian McDougall (@IanMcDougall1) November 8, 2024

Well, if the show wasn't on your watchlist till now, this is the sign!

Who stars in 'The Day of the Jackal'?

Ursula Corbero in 'The Day of the Jackal' (Peacock/@marcellpiti)

Eddie Redmayne replaces Edward Fox to play the Jackal in the Peacock series. In the film, he is chased by Deputy Commissioner Claude Lebel (Michael Lonsdale) while in the Peacock series, Jackal faces a threat from a female intelligence officer named Bianca (played by Lashana Lynch).

Jackal's primary target in the series is tech billionaire Ulle Dag Charles (played by Khalid Abdalla) who plans to launch software that would make all financial institutions around the world fully transparent. Ursula Corbero, known for playing Tokyo in 'Money Heist', plays Jackal's Spanish wife in the series. Other cast members include Chukwudi Iwuji as Osita Halcrow, Lia Williams as Isabel Kirby, Eleanor Matsuura as Zina Jansone, and Richard Dormer as Norman.

'The Day of the Jackal' trailer

'The Day of the Jackal' is streaming on Peacock from Thursday, November 14

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.