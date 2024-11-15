Is Disney's 'Snow White' reboot cursed? Rachel Zegler dunks film again with disastrous 'Trump' comments

Rachel Zegler's anti-Trump comments have caused a huge backlash for Disney and the troubled fim

Disney’s upcoming 'Snow White' movie, slated for release in March 2025, has hit yet another stumbling block, this time due to lead actress Rachel Zegler’s strong comments against Donald Trump supporters. It seems like this movie is going to take a lot longer than expected to be released.

Zegler’s words have ignited a wave of backlash from some who say they’ll boycott the film. With her outspoken views on full display, Disney now faces the challenge of either defending their star or reconsidering her role. As frustration grows, Disney cannot help but consider whether this controversy will threaten the movie’s success or not.

Rachel Zegler takes a dig at Donald Trump and MAGA supporters

In now-deleted posts on Instagram, Zegler slammed the former and future president, Trump, for his November 5 election win. Zelger's post read, “I find myself speechless in the midst of this,” she wrote, adding, “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.”

“There is a deep sickness in this country… shown in the sheer amount of people who showed up for this man who threatens our democracy,” it further read. Zegler in the post also described support for Trump as “a foolish subscription to a false sense of security, masculinity, intelligence, patriotism, and humanity.” She even called out Elon Musk, a major Trump donor, saying, “Get off of Elon’s app,” urging followers to avoid using Musk’s platform, X, which she personally doesn’t use.

Megyn Kelly joins the Internet in bashing Rachel Zegler over her anti-Trump post

Megyn Kelly branded Rachel Zegler “a pig” during her SiriusXM show on Thursday, November 14, and said, “Picture this, a Broadway actress who said, ‘F**k Biden supporters, may Biden and Kamala never know peace.’ That person would be fired so fast it would make your head spin.” “Hello, Disney! You’re gonna have to redo your film again, because this woman is a pig, and you fired Gina Carano for far less than this nonsense." She continued saying, “There’s something wrong with this person.”

Not just Kelly, many Trump supporters vowed to skip 'Snow White', saying they’d keep their children away from it. Some called on Disney to remove Zegler from the film. One commenter wrote, “Not taking my kids to see this trash after the statement you put out,” while another said, “Rachel Zegler is unhinged and a liability…Her involvement with the company alienates millions of people and poisons the brand overall.”

Not taking my kids to see this trash after the statement you put out. @disney you need to do something about this. — Ronin 🐉 (@KaseyReetz) November 14, 2024

Rachel Zegler is unhinged and a liability,” a critic claimed. “They should permanently shelve Snow White and distance themselves from her. Her involvement with the company alienates millions of people and poisons the brand overall.” https://t.co/Fyn2lZmMJ2 — joe kulys (@joenkulys) November 15, 2024

One user on X shared, "Not spending any money on this due to this," while another wrote, "I think it’s too late. This Snow White production has been an unmitigated disaster from the beginning. Disney would be wise to make it a tax write off. That or put it straight onto Disney+."

Not spending any money on this due to this: pic.twitter.com/14Cieu8ONq — Aaron (@dicemanorama) November 13, 2024

Rachel Zegler apologises.

I think it’s too late. This Snow White production has been an unmitigated disaster from the beginning. Disney would be wise to make it a tax write off.

That or put it straight onto Disney+ https://t.co/PIpSXbV7rQ — Dino’s Reviews (@reviewsdino2) November 15, 2024

One fan shared, "I just want to point out that @Disney continues to employ Rachel Zegler who posted this UNHINGED rant about Trump supporters (the majority of voters in the country) but fired sweet @ginacarano for asking people to love their neighbors. What is wrong with Disney?" "What is wrong with Disney, you ask? They are controlled by the far left and have embraced every perversion possible," questioned another fan.

I just want to point out that @Disney continues to employ Rachel Zegler who posted this UNHINGED rant about Trump supporters (the majority of voters in the country) but fired sweet @ginacarano for asking people to love their neighbors.



What is wrong with Disney? pic.twitter.com/LTFR4595XR — The Gay Republican 🇺🇲✝️🇮🇱 (@GayRepublicSwag) November 15, 2024

What is wrong with Disney, you ask? They are controlled by the far left and have embraced every perversion possible. — Halenar Frosthelm™ (The Perilous Dreamer™) (@HFrosthelm) November 15, 2024

Rachel Zegler apologizes after receiving major backlash

Rachel Zegler took to Instagram once again to share another story on Friday, November 15, where she apologized for what she had said earlier. In the story, she said, "Hi everyone, I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on my Instagram last week. I let my emotions get the best of me. Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse. This week has been emotional for so many of us, but I firmly believe that everyone has the right to their opinion, even when it differs from my own. I am committed to contributing positively toward a better tomorrow.."

As the debate continues, Disney faces a big decision. Some think the studio might stick with Zegler, while others believe the backlash may push them to make changes to protect the film’s success.

