Is Carrie Underwood's influence ruining ‘American Idol’? Some crew members think so

While hundreds of aspiring singers dream of winning 'American Idol', only a few manage to achieve that feat. Carrie Underwood is one of those rare talents who not only won 'American Idol' season 4 but also achieved a milestone by stepping into the role of a judge as she replaced Katy Perry in season 25. However it looks, Underwood is failing to capture hearts, and the crew of the show exactly knows why.

Carrie Underwood performs on ABC's 'Good Morning America' at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park in New York City. (Image Source: FilmMagic | Photo by John Nacion)

'American Idol' recently grabbed major headlines for a controversial faith-based episode that also contributed to a recent drop in viewership, according to The US Sun. The three-hour Easter special, which was the first of its kind in the show’s 23-season history, divided both fans and crew members, with many pointing to Underwood's role in pushing for the episode. According to a production insider, "Carrie's influence" and the resulting divide among crew and fans have been "tarnishing the legacy" of the iconic singing competition.

Some on the crew found the Easter special "inappropriate," which highlights a growing rift behind the scenes. "I've heard people on set say that Carrie's influence is ruining the legacy of the show," the source said. "Things started great with her this season, but the longer she's been a judge, the more feathers she has ruffled," they added. Initially, crew members thought Underwood was "nervous and distant," but now believe "she's just cold, even if that's not her intention." The insider continued, "It still hasn't seemed to click with her that this is a worldwide franchise with hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars on the line.” According to a source, fellow 'American Idol' judge Luke Bryan has been a strong supporter of Underwood behind the scenes.

"Luke is her biggest fan and always has her back if he hears something said about her or she's not getting something," the insider shared. "He's always stepping in to help when she's struggling or defending her if someone's not happy with her." Talking about Underwood's role in the Easter special episode, the source said, "It's the first time they've done a faith-based episode, and the crew was polarized by it." The insider further claimed, "Some didn't think it was completely appropriate but felt uncomfortable speaking up about it, while others saw no problem with it as it didn’t focus on a specific religion." The source continued, "But some people who work on the show liked it primarily because of the religious aspect. Again, a polarizing topic. People felt different ways about it."

Reportedly, Underwood supported the idea, as the insider said, "She was a big advocate for it and pushed to make this night happen." The source further added, "It was really important for her for the show to go through with it. Lionel and Luke were on board, but Carrie was the most vocal about wanting to make sure it happened." According to the source, Underwood felt a personal connection to the special. "She felt it was important to have gospel night after moving to LA, where she feels she can't be as open about her religion and beliefs. She's not the only reason why it happened, but she's a big reason why it happened."

Notably, Underwood also became visibly emotional following a powerful performance of Brandon Lake's worship song 'Gratitude' by contestants Breanna Nix and Rylie O’Neill, as per USA Today. The moment clearly made Underwood emotional, as her voice trembled while she opened up about her own experience as a Christian in the entertainment industry. "I know how difficult it is to come into the entertainment industry and bring your faith with you. It is a brave thing to do because there are a lot of outside forces that are going to tell you not to do that," Underwood said, as fellow judge Lionel Richie gently rubbed her back in support. She concluded with heartfelt encouragement, saying, "I want to tell you that I’m proud of you guys."