Prime Video confirms a new 'Stargate' series is underway — here's everything we know so far

A long-silent sci-fi titan prepares to awaken as Prime Video unlocks a new Stargate series, promising a bold leap into uncharted worlds

Prime Video is officially reigniting one of science fiction’s most enduring universes. After years of speculation, the streamer has greenlit a brand-new 'Stargate' series. This marks the franchise's long-awaited return to television for the first time since 'Stargate Universe' ended in 2011. The new series, simply titled 'Stargate', comes directly from Amazon MGM Studios, now the franchise's home following Amazon's acquisition. The revival will be helmed by Martin Gero, a writer and producer whose career began inside the very world he's now relaunching.

Having worked across 'Stargate SG-1', 'Stargate Atlantis', and 'Stargate Universe', Gero is stepping back through the Gate, this time as creator and showrunner. In a deeply personal statement, Gero reflected on his history with the franchise: "Twenty years ago, my first real job in television was as a story editor on Stargate: Atlantis. I spent five years at the franchise working across all three series. Stargate taught me everything about making television—it's written into my DNA. I'm beyond thrilled that Amazon MGM Studios has entrusted me with guiding this incredible franchise into its next phase."

Addressing the franchise's dedicated fanbase, he added, "For those who've kept the gate active through conventions, rewatches, and unwavering faith—this one's for you. And for those that are new to our world, I promise you're in for something extraordinary," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. For the unversed, 'Stargate' began its journey in 1994 as a feature film by Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich. Its success launched one of sci-fi TV's most beloved franchises, resulting in more than a decade of interconnected shows: Stargate SG-1 (1997–2007), Stargate Atlantis (2004–2009), and Stargate Universe (2009–2011).

Beyond the live-action series, the franchise expanded into animated shows, a web series, video games, books, and two direct-to-video films, as per PopCulture. Now, after a fourteen-year break, the Gate is reopening once again. Prime Video is keeping story details tightly sealed for now. The streamer is teasing the project only as a "bold new chapter" that will respect the franchise's long history while pushing it into unfamiliar territory. Gero will be joined by an impressive list of executive producers, including Joby Harold ('Obi-Wan Kenobi'), Tory Tunnell ('Monarch: Legacy of Monsters'), Devlin, and Emmerich (creators of the original 1994 film).

Also, Brad Wright and Joe Mallozzi, who shaped all three previous series, will return as consulting producers. Nick Pepper, head of U.S. SVOD TV development at Amazon MGM Studios, emphasized the franchise's importance in a statement celebrating the reboot. "Stargate is an enduring, iconic franchise that has captivated audiences for decades with its bold exploration of humanity's place in the cosmos," Pepper said. He added that the creative team aims to craft a vision that honors its "rich legacy" while forging a new path that's "emotionally resonant" and global in scope.