Fans are convinced 'America’s Got Talent' is scripted — and now contestants are backing them up

"'AGT' producers gave us a storyboard for our performance," former contestants allege the show is scripted.

'America's Got Talent' is a show you wouldn't think is scripted. After all, the contestants come from all over the world with a $1 million grand prize on the line. However, despite making all the logical assumptions, various contestants have made allegations against the show for being unfair and scripted. The Sun reported how Simon Cowell because of being an executive producer is given broad authority on 'what he does and says on the show'. The publication shed light on how Cowell makes almost all the singers sing twice.

Dani Kerr, a contestant of the 'AGT' auditions of 2023, was a victim of this. As Kerr began her performance, midway through her performance, Cowell raised his hand to tell her to stop. The audience booed Cowell; however, as everyone calmed down, Cowell stated, "I think you were really nervous, and I could tell how important this is to you." Cowell then proceeded to ask her to sing another song. While the teary-eyed Kerr performed the next song exceptionally well, many fans weren't happy with the power Cowell holds.

A Reddit user asked a rhetorical question on the 'AGT' subreddit: "When was the last time Simon didn't ask for a second song? Why not just have all singers sing two songs from here on out"? Someone else stated how season 11 contestant Lamont Landers had 'five different do-overs.' Another user pointed out that it "feels scripted every time." The Sun reported another such incident with the contestant Putri Ariani, who auditioned in 2023 for 'AGT.' Ariani sang a beautiful original song and was even given a standing ovation by the judges and the audience. However, Cowell wasn't convinced as he walked up to the stage to Ariani and her father and asked her to sing another song.

While Ariani did receive a Golden Buzzer after her second performance, there's a pattern that is in place here. That said, 'AGT' also seems to influence who they want to win to a certain degree. As reported by TV ShowsAce, a circus act that came to the show in 2012 said that there is a provision when you sign a contract with the show that allows the producers to 'reserve the right to determine the winner by any means they choose.' The performer even stated how they weren't allowed to do their original performance, as the 'AGT' producers gave them a 'storyboard' of what they wanted.

The performers continued to state in a report by TV Showsace "The audience was coached; their cue to boo was the crewman with the white sign in front of stage right. There were plants in the audience to lead the rest of the audience in the reaction that the producers wanted to hear." This is not the first time a contestant has come out to shed light on 'AGT.' In a report by The Cinemaholic, the publication revealed how the book 'Inside AGT: The Untold Stories of America's Got Talent' (2013) included stories from former contestants who stated that many performers were recruited before the official audition, a process seen before in 'The Voice' as well.