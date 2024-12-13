‘Irresponsible to cast him’: ‘American Psycho’ has a new Patrick Bateman, and fans are split

The role, famously brought to life by Christian Bale is considered a challenging one, for obvious reasons

Austin Butler is stepping into one of the most infamous roles in modern fiction. The Oscar-nominated actor, known for his portrayal of Elvis Presley, has been cast as Patrick Bateman in Luca Guadagnino’s new take on ‘American Psycho’.

Guadagnino, known for his work on 'Call Me by Your Name' and 'Challengers', has promised a new interpretation of Bret Easton Ellis’s controversial novel. Unlike Mary Harron’s cult 2000 adaptation, Guadagnino’s vision aims to reimagine the material with a script penned by Scott Z Burns. However, this casting news comes after weeks of speculation and has sparked mixed reactions from fans online.

For weeks, rumors swirled that 'Euphoria' star Jacob Elordi was in talks for the lead role. However, Guadagnino has now confirmed that Butler will take on the part of the narcissistic investment banker and serial killer, as per Variety. The role, famously brought to life by Christian Bale and later by Matt Smith in a stage musical, is considered a challenging one, for obvious reasons.

The project adds to Guadagnino’s busy slate, which includes his award-season contender 'Queer' and 2025's 'After the Hunt', starring Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield. Butler, meanwhile, continues his meteoric rise, following his turns in 'Dune: Part Two' and 'The Bikeriders'. He is also set to star in Ari Aster’s 'Eddington' and Darren Aronofsky’s 'Caught Stealing'.

Internet split over Austin Butler's casting as Patrick Bateman

Fans have been quick to weigh in on Austin Butler’s casting as Patrick Bateman, and opinions are sharply divided. While some believe his talent and versatility make him a strong choice, others argue he lacks the edge. One wrote, ""1. Why do we need an American Psycho remake? 2. You couldn't find ANYONE more suited for the role than Austin Butler??? Be so ffr." Another said, "Austin butler is the worst choice for American psycho."

1. Why do we need an American Psycho remake?

2. You couldn't find ANYONE more suited for the role than Austin Butler??? Be so ffr. — Kari 👑 (@KFryyy24) December 13, 2024

Austin butler is the worst choice for American psycho — ashley(: (@ashhparkker) December 13, 2024

One X user wrote, "Idk if it was smart for Austin butler to be chosen for Patrick Bateman like someone that couldn’t get out of an elvis impression for 2 years probably shouldn’t play a psychopath but what do I know." Echoing the same emotion, another said, "After seeing how hard it was for Austin Butler to shake the Elvis out of his system it seems almost irresponsible to cast him for American Psycho." An X user wrote, "Austin Butler as Patrick Bateman makes me sad, however."

Idk if it was smart for Austin butler to be chosen for Patrick Bateman like someone that couldn’t get out of an elvis impression for 2 years probably shouldn’t play a psychopath but what do I know — Favour ♡ (@faavourr) December 13, 2024

After seeing how hard it was for Austin Butler to shake the Elvis out of his system it seems almost irresponsible to cast him for American Psycho. — lunatic skies (@lunatic_core) December 12, 2024

Austin Butler as Patrick Bateman makes me sad, however. — Mn55 (@minivan55) December 13, 2024

Meanwhile, not all reactions were rash, a huge part of the Internet is celebrating his casting as the "perfect choice." One user tweeted, "Austin butler in American psycho is perfect casing, in my opinion. I’m eager to have a new favorite film." Adding onto this another said, "Anyways man Austin Butler in American Psycho is a perfect cast."

Austin butler in American psycho is perfect casing, in my opinion. I’m eager to have a new favorite film — alexandria (@refallinginlove) December 13, 2024

Anyways man Austin Butler in American Psycho is a perfect cast — Chiv 🕹️Denzel’s Nephew 🇭🇹 (@chxvalry) December 12, 2024

A fan wrote, "Austin Butler is the perfect choice for American Psycho and Luca will make an incredible film. This is going to be one people talk about for decades." Talking about Butler's new look a fan tweeted, "Guys, somehow I feel that Austin with the buzz cut now is perfect for him to film the American psycho right away, somehow I think the look matches the character."

Austin Butler is the perfect choice for American Psycho and Luca will make an incredible film. This is going to be one people talk about for decades. — 𝖌𝖗𝖆𝖊𝖈𝖚𝖘 (@NeptuneArrakis) December 12, 2024

Guys, somehow I feel that Austin with the buzz cut now is perfect for him to film the American psycho right away, somehow I think the look matches the character. — mariana butler (@AusTayColombia) December 11, 2024

With a cast and crew of this caliber, Guadagnino’s ‘American Psycho’ is already generating major buzz. Whether Butler can deliver a performance that lives up to Bale’s iconic turn remains to be seen, but the actor’s commitment to bold roles shows he’s ready to take on the challenge.

