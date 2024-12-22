Inside Josh Weinstein's house: '90 Day: The Last Resort' star's intentions raises red flag

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Josh Weinstein and Natalie Mordovtseva have been dating for three years

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Josh Weinstein's intentions have recently sparked doubts, especially with his partner, Natalie Mordovtseva. Josh has been dating Natalie for around three years but has yet to introduce her to his family. Natalie has recently complained that she has yet to even visit his home. Josh lives in California and Natalie has often visited the city but not the TLC show star's house.

He has recently revealed that he had to leave the resort for a few days to deal with family issues. Josh's son was involved in a terrifying car accident and his friend lost his life. Josh informed Natalie that his son had lost his leg adding, "It was really tough but Natalie was very comforting." Natalie wanted to be supportive and insisted that she should also visit his house and meet his son.

Although Natalie did admit in the confession that she had ulterior motives and wanted to investigate Josh's place, the TLC show star was adamant about her taking home. Josh has been accused of having a family in California and using Natalie just to be on the TLC show. Josh's living situation seemed to be a bit mysterious but he did assure Natalie that she could visit his house if they made it through the therapies.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Natalie Mordovtseva accused of being a 'sugar baby'

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Josh Weinstein​ has provided Natalie Mordovtseva financially since the beginning of their relationship and his partner faced accusations of being a 'sugar baby'. He helped Natalie find an apartment in Los Angeles and also gifted her a car. Additionally, Josh set Natalie up with an interview with his cousin, Adam, to be a receptionist at his business.

However, the viewers and the '90 Day: The Single Life' tell-all cast have agreed that Josh treats Natalie like a "sugar baby" as he has gifted expensive items to her but never took him to his home. He was also hesitant to introduce Natalie to his family. Veronica Rodriguez star slammed Josh and said, "He gives you money and you have sex, and you have nothing else." She added, "You don’t have the house, you don’t get to go to the house, you don’t get to meet the kids... You just give the sex and get the dollars."

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Josh Weinstein lies about Vegas scandal

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Josh Weinstein has recently lied to Natalie Mordovtseva about his Las Vegas plans. Josh has texted his co-star, Sophie Sierra, if she wants to come with him on a Vegas trip. However, when Natalie confronted him about the text he denied it and claimed that he just asked Sophie if she had ever visited Vegas. However, Josh's lie was later exposed in the confessional when he claimed that he asked Sophie about the trip as a friend.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 airs on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.