A first-time act on ‘AGT’ turned nursery rhymes into a rap concert — and it actually worked

"We're going to do a little nursery rhyme rap with a couple rappers you might know," the performer said.

Vincent Marcus, a 32-year-old impressionist, character actor, and comedian, as reported by Fandom, had the audience and the judges in sheer awe with his impressionist act. Impressionists aren't new to the 'world's biggest stage,' as certain impressionists have even talked like Simon Cowell and won hearts. However, talking like an 'AGT' judge is one thing, and talking like multiple singers, with one of them being one of the most esteemed rappers of the 22nd century, is another. As you might've guessed, this is exactly what Marcus did.

The 32-year-old stepped on stage with a lot of zeal and passion as he went on to talk about himself. Marcus stated how he had never performed in front of a live audience, and this was his first time doing it. Howie Mandel and the other judges seemed surprised. While there have been cases where contestants who had never stepped foot on stage went on to nab the $1 million cash prize. The fresh example of season 19's Richard Goodall can be taken here.

After all the talking was over, Marcus, still with a huge smile on his face, began his performance as Mandel wished him luck. The impressionist started rapping in a different voice as he started, "We're going to do a little nursery rhyme rap with a couple rappers you might know." What came next was an impression of Eminem so flawless that an audience member just stood up and started applauding. And that's not all; it wasn't just Eminem rapping a song; it was Eminem rapping nursery rhymes.

Marcus then transitioned to Snoop Dogg as he performed 'Paddy Cake.' This was then followed by an impression of Pitbull singing 'Mary Had a Little Lamb' and 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.' The masterful impressionist then performed 'Hickory Dickory Dock' as former Sugarhill Gang member Wonder Mike, as revealed in a report by Billboard. Finally, to end his performance, Marcus chose the rap legend to sing the nursery rhyme 'Humpty Dumpty.' Before ending his performance, he switched back to Eminem as he namedropped Cowell. "Ayo Simon, what do you think of the rhyming? I'm done."

Cowell loved the 32-year-old's performance so much that he rose to his feet in applause along with the entire audience. Cowell even went on to call Marcus a "real star quality," with Mandel comparing his experience being a standup comedian to Marcus' audience reception. Mandel started, "I am addicted to live response, and the fact that you've never done it before and you did it tonight and you heard this response... I think your life is going to change."