iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024: Katy Perry fails to show fireworks with her 'gross' outfit

Katy Perry makes terrible appearance at 2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Katy Perry recently tried to make a stylish appearance at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 but drastically failed. Katy opted for a sheer outfit which was dubbed 'grossed' by her fans. She donned a burgundy gown and gave a glimpse into her toned midriff with a see-through outfit. Katy's Christmas outfit was from designer Alex Perry.

The gown featured a sequined corset top and a floor-length skirt. The singer's outfit's draped design and a daring thigh-high slit just made the gown worst. She complimented her outfit with high-contrasting black pointed-toe heels which was the bad match for her shimmery sequin outfit.

For her make-up, she opted for thick rounded eyebrows, thick lashes, smoky eyes, and burgundy lipstick. However, the viewers were not happy with Katy's look and slammed her for her outfit choice. A social media user tweeted, "No Katy Perry was gross not even good let awesome. Eww her outfit yukkkk.Gross." Another person added, "Katy Perry is a disgusting whore."

Another critic wrote, "Katy Perry looks sick." Another internet user commented, "Her outfit is not appealing." Another Reddit user wrote, "Why does she always pick the worst outfit?"

@iHeartRadio #iHeartJingleBall2024 no Katy Perry was gross not even good let awesome. Eww her outfit yukkkk.Gross. — Keri (@kerigoins83) December 19, 2024

Katy Perry is a disgusting whore. #iHeartJingleBall2024 — Ducklett Groyper (@MaduFaaku) December 19, 2024

Katy Perry opts for a sparkling performance outfit

Katy Perry made the night memorable with her stirring performance and dazzling Christmas outfits. After her worst red carpet appearance, she sported a silver look from Retrofete's Spring 2025 collection. She looked stunning in a strapless metallic mini-dress as she performed her hit song 'Firework'. She completed her look with futuristic leather thigh-high boots from Le Silla.

The singer arrived on the stage in a gold leather jacket from Retrofete, which she later dropped. She accessorized her look with silver and gold jewelry. For her second performance, she donned another silver outfit with reindeer horns on her head and snowflakes at her waist.

Katy Perry opts for silver look (X/@iHeartRadio)

Katy Perry announces her 2025 US tour

Katy Perry has delighted her fans with a thrilling announcement. During her 2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball gig in Philadelphia, Penn, Katy announced that she would make a stop in the US during her 2025 tour. The singer has already released a series of international dates for her Lifetimes Tour but is yet to confirm the US dates.

She told the live audience, "You know what? Screw it. I'm just gonna tell you... I haven't even told you yet and I haven't posted it on my Instagram, but I'm bringing the Lifetimes Tour to Philly next year." However, the singer also reflected on the love she had received from her fans and noted on X, "PHILLY!!! The energy last night was unreal idk what you’re putting in those cheesesteaks but you were BEASTS last night. thank u. love u. see u again soon."

Katy Perry announces her 2025 US tour (Katy Perry/Facebook)

The 2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball aired on Wednesday, December 18, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The star-studded special will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.