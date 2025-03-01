Hugh Grant tells Oprah Winfrey 'I really want you to shut up' after she asked an awkward dating question

Hugh Grant has a history of being short on interviews and it looks like Oprah Winfrey’s questions pushed him to his limit

Hugh Grant is known to use his dry British humor and give sassy curt replies during interviews and red-carpet appearances. Oprah Winfrey, on the other hand, has a reputation for upsetting her guests by prying into their personal lives with staged questions. As per Fandomwire, in 2004, the 'Bridget Jones' actor sat down for an exclusive with the media mogul along with his co-star Renée Zellweger. Winfrey dived right into his dating life with questions like, "What do you look for in a woman?" "Inner beauty, just a great soul. I don't care about exteriors anymore," Grant patiently replied maintaining eye contact. However, the moment soon turned awkward when the talk show host started asking him about his current relationship.

Grant was dating British journalist Jemima Khan Goldsmith at that time and the couple had successfully kept their relationship under wraps. Winfrey wanted to confirm the media rumors and kept prodding, "Do you look for the kind of person who has their own life? Has their own work?" she asked. Instantly Grant's cheerful demeanor soured and he said, "I don't know. I'm getting very awkward... I'm going to cross my legs the other way." The Peabody winner continued to interrogate about the tabloid gossip surrounding the 'Glass Onion' actor. "Are you feeling about this relationship?" Winfrey asked candidly but was shocked by Grant's reaction. "Oh God! Um, I really want you to shut up," he put her off.

Hugh Grant and Jemima Khan at the Premiere of 'Music and Lyrics' held at the Odeon Leicester Square on February 5, 2007 in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Gareth Cattermole)

Winfrey viciously continued, "Do you see yourself married with children?", the 'Heretic' actor gave an embarrassing low laugh and answered, "Like a boomerang." After that, the interview clumsily moved on to discuss his career and his chemistry with his co-stars. According to Cosmopolitan, Grant and Goldsmith dated from 2004 to 2007, it was even rumored that they were engaged. But things did not work out between the two and they broke off. Goldsmith gave a very bizarre reason for their separation, she blamed a luxury watch for the demise of their relationship.

"The watch was given to me by a boyfriend when we first met packed up at the point at which the relationship had clearly run its course," she told the Daily Mail referring to the stopped watch. Meanwhile, this is not the first time Grant has expressed his displeasure on being bombarded with senseless questions. In 2023, he shared space with Ashley Graham on the Oscars red carpet. The Standard reported that the 'Wonka' actor kept the mood tense throughout their short interaction, “What was it like to be in Glass Onion? How fun is it to shoot something like that?” the model began. “’ Well I’m barely in it, I was in it for about three seconds," Grant shot back.

Don’t worry @ashleygraham….now you see why Hugh Grant isn’t one of our favorites to interview live. Well done working around his nonsense. #Oscar — Jason Kennedy (@JasonKennedy1) March 12, 2023

Graham tried to break the ice with a casual question, "What are you wearing?" the Golden Globe winner tightened his jaw and responded: “My suit”. Fans called it a forced moment, "A perfect example of two polar-opposite personalities thrust together and forced to interact," a viewer commented under the viral video. However, many agreed that Grand's behavior was refreshing, "Why do they call it awkward? Obviously, nobody could match her level of excitement but he answered the questions truthfully and he wasn't rude fair play to him," a fan noted. "It’s refreshing to hear someone give some honest answers. The same way he would in a normal conversation," a netizen applauded.