‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ trailer: No matter how the world changes, thank god Bridget has remained the same

Two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger returns to the role.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy's first trailer has finally been released, and fans of Bridget are in for a journey that'll leave them with some laughs and of course, heartbreak. Renée Zellweger returns as Bridget, but this time, she’s facing one of her biggest challenges yet, life without Mark Darcy. The trailer reveals early on that Mark has died, leaving Bridget devastated. Still, it seems she’s ready to find hope again, even if it means moving through new romantic possibilities.

Bridget Jones's fourth film promises all the warmth, humor, and charm that fans have come to love since 'Bridget Jones’s Diary' first hit theaters in 2001. With Michael Morris as director and a release date just in time for Valentine’s Day, the movie will be available to stream in the US on Peacock starting February 13, 2025.

Fans go gaga over 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' trailer

A still from 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' (Youtube/Peacock)

Many fans were quick to respond on Peacock's channel when the trailer was released on YouTube. One fan said, "She may be Mrs. Darcy, but she'll always be Bridget Jones," while another wrote, "This is now my most anticipated film of 2025! Thank you Peacock!! Hilarious trailer!"

"At last Bridget is back. Renée is going to own it once more and I love that her gang is back, including Miranda. And of course, the legend herself, Dame Emma Thompson," shared an excited fan. One viewer commented, "I've been a HUGE fan of Bridget's since I was a little girl. I love all the movies. This is fantastic. I can't wait. A classic romcom franchise. Looks tear jerking, hilarious, heartfelt and romantic. My 2025 looks good so far."

"Hugh Grant says that the new Bridget Jones film is the best one. Now that i've seen the trailer, I think I may need to agree. It looks really good! We're all tired of sequels but this still feels like it has something more to say about age love and sex," posted a fan.

What is 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' about?

A still from 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' (Youtube/Peacock)

'Mad About the Boy' continues Bridget’s story as she finds her way through life after the devastating loss of Mark Darcy (Colin Firth in the earlier films). Now a single mother, Bridget is raising her children and managing her grief, all while trying to keep her sense of humor and hope alive. This new chapter brings two possible love interests into her life. There’s Mr. Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a kind, reliable teacher from her children's school, and then there’s Roxster (Leo Woodall), a much younger, free-spirited man who brings a sense of fun, and maybe trouble, into her life. Based on the book by Helen Fielding, the film’s mix of comedy and real-life challenges makes it feel like a genuine continuation of Bridget’s journey.

How and when can you watch 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy'?

A still from 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' (Youtube/Peacock)

In the US, 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' will be streaming on Peacock starting February 13, 2025. The movie is releasing just before Valentine’s Day, perfect timing for fans who want to check in on Bridget’s story. The film also brings back familiar faces like Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver, Emma Thompson as Dr. Rawlings, and Sally Phillips as Shazzer, along with new characters played by Leila Farzad, Isla Fisher, and Nico Parker. It’s shaping up to be a comforting, funny, and heartwarming reunion with the Bridget we know and love.

For an uninterrupted viewing experience, consider subscribing to Peacock Premium for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. For an enhanced premium experience with no ads and more features, you can opt for Peacock Premium Plus, available at $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' trailer

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online