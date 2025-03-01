Howard Stern has a wild theory about Dakota Johnson’s wardrobe mishap on Jimmy Kimmel show: "Do you..."

Howard Stern's awkward take on Dakota Johnson’s slip once again shows why Jimmy Kimmel is a gentleman

Howard Stern doesn’t exactly have a sterling reputation, largely due to his history of controversial takes. He lived up to that reputation once again with his reaction to Dakota Johnson's wardrobe malfunction on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' For context, during her June 2024 appearance in the talk show, Johnson handled a wardrobe malfunction with grace when the top of her dress came undone during a clip of her new film 'Daddio', as per Today. Kimmel kept the conversation light with a playful jab at the malfunction, ensuring Johnson wasn’t uncomfortable. But Stern took a different approach, revealing how he would have handled the situation in Kimmel’s place.

Dakota Johnson attends the "Cha Cha Real Smooth" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 13, 2022 in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images for Tribeca Festival | Photo by Roy Rochlin )

During a June 2024 interview on 'The Howard Stern Show', Stern sat down with Kimmel, his wife Molly McNearney, and his spouse Beth Stern, all of whom were well aware of his crush on Johnson. Stern openly admitted his distraction, saying, "I do want to compliment Jimmy. During the interview [with Dakota Johnson], her dress became damaged and almost fell off. And you kept your concentration. I would not have. I would not have kept my concentration."

Stern confessed that he was so attracted to Johnson that he wouldn’t have been able to stay composed during her wardrobe malfunction, as per The Things. To which Kimmel explained, "I was determined to keep the interview going and not stop and fix it because it was kind of interesting and a little bit different." Kimmel’s wife, McNearney, initially thought he should have paused the interview but later admitted, "It was more interesting." Kimmel then admitted he was also confused by Johnson’s dress malfunction.

As the chat proceeded, Stern then floated the idea that the wardrobe mishap might have been intentional, asking, "Do you ever think, because show business is an interesting business, that it was contrived? That she made it so it would break apart in the interview?" His wife, Beth, immediately agreed, and Stern doubled down, suggesting Johnson staged the malfunction to generate buzz for 'Daddio.' But Kimmel quickly shut down the speculation, responding with a firm "No."

Now Stern's suspicions can stem from the fact that time and again Johnson has fallen prey to vicious wardrobe slips. While making an appearance in 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' in January 2022, Johnson stunned in a figure-hugging $1,450 Magda Butrym mini, as per Page Six. Unfortunately, it proved difficult to sit in. As she struggled to get comfortable, Corden offered, "Are you okay? Do you want my jacket?" to which Johnson coolly replied, "I'm okay... It’s nothing nobody hasn't already seen."

On a different occasion, the 2016 People's Choice Awards saw another of Johnson’s wardrobe malfunction but it proved to be a standout moment of the night, as per Elle. As Leslie Mann accidentally broke her dress while presenting her with the Favorite Dramatic Actress award, Johnson quickly adjusted and quipped, "Leslie just broke my dress." Without missing a beat, she added, "Well, it's not like nobody here hasn't already seen my boobs," a self-aware joke that surely had the audience on roll.