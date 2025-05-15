Want to help your favorite ‘American Idol’ contestant win? Here's how to vote in the finale

With three easy methods, you can vote up to 30 times and support your favorite contestant all the way to the top!

The grand finale of 'American Idol' Season 23 is already on the horizon! During the Disney-themed episode, which was released on May 12, the fans of the ABC singing competition finally got to meet their Top 3 finalists: Breanna Nix, John Foster, and Jamal Roberts. Now, fans can vote for their favorite contestant during the live finale, which is scheduled to take place on May 18, 2025, Sunday. Several fans are curious to learn the voting numbers for the Top 3 finalists vying for the coveted title of 'American Idol.' But don't worry, we have got you all covered. As per Parade, to vote for Nix, the fans can simply text 9 to 21523. On the other hand, the viewers can text 12 to 21523 for Roberts, meanwhile, the voting number for Foster is 13.

For the unversed, let us share with you that the voting will open at the beginning of the live finale broadcast, and it will come to an end during the final commercial break. The fans can vote up to a maximum of 10 times individually for each contestant per method. With the thrilling finale around the corner, the competition now totally depends on the votes cast by the audience. Ultimately, the finalist with the highest number of votes will lift the prestigious trophy.

The fans can simply showcase their love and support for their favorite 'American Idol' Season 23 finalist by voting. The fans at home can vote for their favorite finalist through three methods. Yes, you read that right. With every method, a fan can vote up to 10 times for every contestant, which means that every voter can send a total of 30 votes by using all the platforms. The voting will kickstart at 8 pm ET on the night of the finale, and it will wind up around 9.50 pm ET, during the last commercial break.

The first method to vote is by simply heading to the official voting website of 'American Idol' at idolvote.abc.com. Following that, the voters will be required to either log in or make a free account, which will also allow them to navigate through the 'American Idol' app. After logging in, the fans can give their votes to one or two contestants. If a fan has a change of mind, then he/she can change their votes before the voting period ends.

The second way to vote for your favorite finalist is through the official app of 'American Idol', which is available on both Apple as well as Android devices. Similar to the first method, the users will be asked to log in, and then they can assign their votes to their preferred contestants. Along with this, the fans also have the power to change their votes before the voting window closes. The third method to vote is by text. The voters can just send the contestant number of their favorite finalist to 21523. The text voting number of Nix is 9. To vote for Roberts, the fans can text 12 to 21523, and for Foster, it is 13. So mark your calendars, as the finale of 'American Idol' will air on May 18, only on ABC.