How to stream ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’? MCU's box office hit sets digital release date

'Deadpool & Wolverine' became the highest-grossing R-rated film surpassing 'The Joker' with a box office collection of $1.3 billion

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Two months on, and the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' madness shows no signs of slowing down. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's hilarious and action-packed team-up has already banked over $1.3 billion worldwide, breathing new life into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With the digital release on the horizon, we know you’re all eager to find out when you can bring the chaos home. What fuels the enduring appeal of this superhero smash-hit, and what's next for this unstoppable duo?

When will Deadpool & Wolverine be released on streaming platforms?

The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' box office frenzy might be dying down, but the real excitement is just beginning. So grab your popcorn because we're finally getting the movie on demand! After weeks of speculation, unofficial news suggests that October 1 is the magic date for the release and it will air on Disney+, just like all the other MCU-related content.

However, here's the twist, it puts 'Deadpool & Wolverine' head-to-head with Marvel's spooky series 'Agatha: All Along', which premieres the same week. It's only a matter of time before we get the official news from Marvel as well. Will Wolverine's wisecracks and Deadpool's antics steal the show, or will Agatha's mystique cast a spell on viewers? I think we all know the answer to that.

Is 'Deadpool 4' in the works?

Following the phenomenal success of 'Deadpool & Wolverine', the highest-grossing R-rated movie to date, Marvel Studios's eagerness to produce more 'Deadpool' films comes as no surprise. However, despite swirling rumors of 'Deadpool 4' being in the works, a recent report from Comic Book Movie reveals that Ryan Reynolds's iconic character won't be returning to the big screen just yet. While Marvel hasn't closed the door on revisiting The Merc with a Mouth, fans will have to wait a bit longer for the next installment. Only time will tell what’s behind the delay and what we can expect from the future of this beloved franchise.

How to stream 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?

'Deadpool & Wolverine' will stream on Disney+ starting on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Don't have a Disney+ Subscription? The streaming service offers a basic package starting at $7.99 per month, featuring advertisements.

For an ad-free experience, viewers can opt for the premium plan priced at $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

