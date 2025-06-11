Dad celebrates like a champ after son wins $64K on ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ and we can’t stop smiling

A 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's dad couldn't control his emotions after he won a huge amount on the hit game show. During a June 4 episode of 'Wheel of Fortune', Mike Nunes, from Charlotte, North Carolina, played against Andreau Berry, from Houston, Texas, and Janet Clott, from Manchester, New Jersey. For the unversed, let us share with you that Nunes is married to a lady named Chandler, and the pair shares a newborn baby, Felix, and they also have a bulldog named Chorizo Burrito. Clott was the winner of the first two tossups and added $2,000 to her bank. Along with this, Clott also managed to solve the first puzzle and took the lead of $11,700.

However, things took a turn during the next puzzle, when Clott ran out of luck and ended up bankrupt. On the other hand, Nunes, who used to play a 'Wheel of Fortune' drinking game during his college days and solved “Standing The Test of Time.” Then, Nunes bagged the lead after figuring the Prize Puzzle, “No Better Place to Unwind," and he won a trip to Curacao, taking his total to $13,250. During the Triple Toss Ups, Clott solved one puzzle and Nunes cracked the remaining two puzzles.

In the end, Clott had $13,700 in her bank. In addition to this, Clott also received an offer from the show's host, Ryan Seacrest, to officiate her wedding. Speaking of Berry, a former teacher who studied in Brazil, she was handed over $1,000 by the game show, since she didn't have any money in her account. Eventually, Nunes emerged as the big winner of the night with $24,750. Soon after, Nunes advanced to the Bonus Round.

During the Bonus Round, Nunes' father caught the attention of Seacrest. As per TV Insider, at one point, Seacrest quipped, “Somebody keeps yelling, ‘Mikey, Mikey’ from over there in the corner. Who is that?” Then, Nunes introduced his dad, Tony, who screamed, “That’s my son right there!” and cheered loudly. While gushing over Nunes' dad, Seacrest went on to say, “He seems like a lot of fun as a dad," to which Nunes responded, “Oh yeah, and he’s an even better grandpa." Nunes' wife and son couldn't be there in person to support him as their son was just born.

For the Bonus Round, Nunes picked 'Phrase.' Following that, the 'Wheel of Fortune' gave him “R, S, T, L, N, and E" and he chose “D, B, M, and A” to round out his puzzle which looked like “AL_ _E AND _ _ _ _ _N_.” Then, Nunes deciphered the puzzle. At first, Nunes guessed “Alive and Thriving,” and later on, he went ahead with “Alive and Kicking.” As Nunes was about to make another guess, Seacrest said, “That’s it! That’s it!” Then, Nunes added $40,000 to his bank, taking his total to $64,750. After Seacrest disclosed what was in the envelope, Tony hopped out of his seat and jumped into his son's arms. Then, Seacrest was in complete awe of the sweet moment shared by the father-son duo. After his son's big win, Tony was overwhelmed with excitement and gave a thumbs up to the camera.