How rich is Meri Brown? 'Sister Wives' star Kody's separation from ex leaves marriage with Robyn Brown in mud

PAROWAN, UTAH: The Brown family insisted that their religious convictions were the sole reason for their polygamous lifestyle. However, viewers of 'Sister Wives' have long assumed that certain family members—Kody Brown and Robyn Brown in particular—actually really liked having several sources of income, notably Meri Brown's wealth.

Despite his fortune, Kody exclusively spends it on his fourth wife and their children. His fourth wife, Robyn, caused his polygamous relationship to break down.

Meri Brown talks to Robyn Brown and Kody Brown about her separation from 'Sister Wives' patriarch (@tlc)

He stopped paying his other wife the same attention and started concentrating on Robyn. The women gradually became envious of one another once they came to the conclusion that polygamy had no positive effects on them.

Meri talked candidly on the September 22 episode about asking their church for a marriage release in order to break her and Kody's "covenant." Meri and Kody were spiritually married at the time of their separation, therefore unlike a conventional legal divorce, their partnership may only be dissolved by asking for a release from their religious authorities.

After years of hanging onto the dream that she and Kody would one day make up, Meri made the decision to break their commitment. But in order to avoid being "sealed for eternity," she started the formal separation procedure as soon as she recognized she had come to her senses and that Kody didn't want anything to do with her.

Kody was "resistant" to the concept, as Meri admitted, because he no longer adheres to the church's doctrine and refuses to recognize its authority. Or maybe he just can't seem to let go of her reported $400,000 net worth.

How much does Meri Brown earn from 'Sister Wives'?

Meri has been a part of the TLC show since its September 2010 premiere. She knows she can rely on that check from the network, even though the dynamics and relationships on the show have evolved over time.

Although Meri's earnings from her roles on the family's enduring reality show are unknown, Business Insider said that she may get paid up to $10,000 per episode. The fee for each episode for such documentarian ensembles, particularly if they are unknowns, varies from a low of $1,500 to a high of $3,000.

"And then, after three years of success, it can go up to $7,000 to $10,000 an episode. After that, you start moving into the Kardashian level."

However, reality producer Terence Michael estimates that reality families earn around 10% of a show's per-episode budget. TLC is estimated to spend between $250,000 and $400,000 per episode on its show, implying the Browns earn $25,000 to $40,000.

That sum would have to be divided among the family members, since Kody has 18 children with his wives and ex-wife Christine Brown. There have also been reports that the family had to take a wage reduction to keep the show on the air because of the low ratings.

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown was Kody Brown's first wife. (Instagram/@therealmeribrown).

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown runs her own successful business

Meri has a company in addition to making appearances on reality TV. In Parowan, Utah, she owns and operates the charming Lizzie's Heritage Inn.

The show follows Meri as she purchases the house of her great-great-grandparents constructed and converts it into an inn. There are four rooms available, with prices ranging from $125 to $155, but it's unclear how much money she makes from owning and operating the B&B.

It has several five-star reviews as well. Her modest little inn is "one of Utah's most successful B&Bs," according to Heavy.

Meri also sells items for the inn, which range in price from a $55 crystal grid to a dishtowel that costs $13. She makes money at the inn by holding retreats.

Meri announced a four-day retreat in October 2022, with packages priced between $4,500 and $6,400. She clarified that participants in the more costly packages will receive "VIP treatment."

Fans flocked to social media to criticize Meri for the exorbitant costs as soon as the reality star revealed the event. Meri makes a career as an ambassador for the multi-level marketing brand LuLaRoe in addition to managing her trip destination.

Although the percentage Meri receives for recommending LuLaRoe goods is unknown, as of 2018, LuLaRoe allegedly required consultants to earn more than $12,000 per month for six of the eight months in order to be eligible for a trip that was provided to the company's top consultants. Meri and costar Christine took a cruise in 2019, which indicates that they both brought in at least $72,000 for the business.

Meri also earns extra money by making videos on Cameo for her admirers. She offers a variety of video types, such as birthday wishes, pep speeches, guidance films, and even roasts. Her viewers may purchase a personalized message for $150 or a corporate video for $420.

'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown runs a Bed & breakfast (Instagram/@therealmeribrown)

What does 'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown do for work?

Fans can see that Robyn genuinely values living a more opulent lifestyle. However, it's not something that can be done simply in a household with so many children.

In the past, Janelle Brown expressed her belief that Robyn and Kody took advantage of her bank account. Fans have witnessed them financially take advantage of Christine and Meri throughout the years.

Can Kody and Robyn maintain their marriage now that they are alone?

Robyn's lack of a profession shows that Kody has always prioritized her while Meri, Janelle Brown, and Christine have worked extremely hard to provide for their families throughout the years.

Robyn, on the other hand, has relished living as Kody's queen. As shown from their social media posts, Janelle and Christine have been working hard to collaborate with businesses over the past few years.

But Robyn enjoys a stable existence and doesn't need to worry about finding job or earn money because of her spouse.

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown is Kody Brown's only legally married wife (Instagram/@robyn_browns_nest)

