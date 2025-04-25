5-year-old 'AGT' drummer shows more talent (and manners) than most adults — even Simon was impressed

He's adorable, polite, and undeniably talented! This 5-year-old drummer proved age is just a number on 'AGT'

Chrisyuis Whitehead, a 5-year-old, appeared on 'America's Got Talent' stage with two drumsticks in one hand and a mic in the other. Before the performance, Simon Cowell told the little boy, "I've got a very important question for you. What would you do with a million dollars if you won?" Whitehead replied, "I would share with poor people and homeless people and everybody, this whole world," earning a roaring round of applause from the audience. Cowell then asked, "With a little bit left over, what would you buy yourself?" To which the boy replied, "I would buy 200 bags of slime and squishy," erupting laughter from the judges as well as the audience.

Heidi Klum remarked, "I love how you can make farts in your hands from slime." "Yes, ma'am," said the boy, prompting Klum to say, "You are so sweet." What garnered a lot of awws from the audience was Whitehead's pint-sized appearance. As he took the stage, Klum asked, "Is he standing or sitting?" to which Howie Mandel quipped, "I can't tell." The little boy did the performance standing up, barely being able to see the judge's face. It wasn’t just the boy’s cuteness that won the judges’ hearts; it was also his power-packed drumming, which had the entire audience dancing on their feet to Stevie Wonder's song 'Faith' featuring Ariana Grande.

As he wrapped the performance, the panel was in awe. Cowell asked, "How did that feel? Does that feel good?" Whitehead replied, "Yes, sir." Mandel asked, "Did you think you did good?" The boy again replied, "Yes, Sir." "You did great!" Mandel exclaimed. Klum, too, was impressed and said, "I have to say you are better than most adults who are trying to do this, young man!" She added, "I can't believe you are only 5 years old. I want to know, do you train every day to be that good?" "Yes, ma'am," the boy replied politely. Klum continued, "It shows because you are very, very good."

Sofia Vergara went next, "I can tell that you are enjoying it, and you are so good at it, and you are so handsome also." Cowell commented, "Mandel, when you said great, I disagree, because I think you are brilliant." He continued, "Your timing was unbelievable, your showmanship was unbelievable, and you are doing something you love, and you know what being a great drummer means, you are the coolest person on the planet right now." Fans also flooded the YouTube comment section, one said, "To be honest, at his age, I was busy trying to close the door of the fridge slowly to see if the lights go off." Another added, "AND, AND, he was playing in front of a huge audience - no pressure. Simply amazing resilience for a 5-year-old!"

Reflecting on the elating experience, Dawandrea Whitehead, Chrisyius's mother, told Tallahassee Democrat, "He just knew that he was doing something that he loves to do, which is playing the drums." She excitedly added, "Such a huge stage, in front of so many people, on one of the biggest shows on TV." The outlet also reported that Chrisyuis is one of the 10 siblings, all of whom play one instrument or the other.