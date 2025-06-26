Is Blue Ivy joining 'DWTS'? Pro dancer's wishful hint has fans buzzing over casting rumors

'DWTS' star just named Blue Ivy as their dream partner—and the internet has thoughts

It is getting hard to guess which famous celebrity will be joining 'Dancing With the Stars' season 34 next. Dancing pro Ezra Sosa, who marked an unexpected debut on the reality show along with infamous socialite Anna Delvey, has been making an elite list of cast members he wishes to see compete for the Mirrorball trophy. Previously, he had suggested a same-sex couple to be introduced on the show; he even joked that he doesn't want to be paired with a convict for the upcoming season. And recently, while sitting down for an exclusive with Queerty magazine, he dished out an almost impossible choice. Sosa revealed that his "dream partner would be Blue Ivy."

Blue Ivy, Jay-Z and Beyoncé's daughter, made a stunning debut during the Renaissance World Tour. Her dance moves set fire on stage and social media, particularly Twitter, documented and applauded her appearances, with fan accounts posting videos and photos of her powerhouse performances. "She’s an incredible rising star with a strong work ethic and so much drive behind her. You can see that she’s carving out her own spotlight, and I think Dancing With The Stars would be the perfect platform to let that shine even brighter," Sosa gushed in the hopes of ABC network taking notice of his request and casting the charismatic 13-year-old for the ballroom show.

This is not the first time Sosa has stuck to his choice. During a red carpet interview with Entertainment Weekly, he appeared with fellow dance pro Jenna Johnson. The duo listed out their favorites for the season, and Johnson named SZA, Drake, and Tyla. While Sosa fawned over Doja Cat, former 'American Idol' contestant Benson Boone, and Blue Ivy. "She is not technically an artist yet," he added, referring to the teen. "Oh, but I saw Beyoncé's concert and she is a full artist already," Johnson cut in. "I would love to see her in the ballroom," Sosa went on to add with admiration. "She was living in her dance breaks," Johnson concluded.

Fans couldn't agree more as a Reddit thread discussed Blue Ivy's progression as a dancer. "Blue Ivy wipes the floor, then proceeds to kill the choreo," the original message read, followed by a clip of the teen's tour performance. "THIS is what I want from a nepo baby. Like, use those connections, work that advantage and serve us some SKILL! She killed it, and it’s a joy watching her on stage," an online user praised. "I thought I was looking at Beyonce at first!!!!! Omg, what a cool moment. I'm fr trying not to cry in a deposition rn. Beyonce/Beytwice," a fan chimed in. "She has come a long way.

"So proud of how far she's come, I remember how nervous and a little out of sorts she had looked in her first few performances, but that didn't deter her from improving herself so much. She's still a kid, she'll achieve new heights," a netizen agreed. DWTS' new season is set to air during the fall season. The reality show has already announced Robert Irwin and Alix Earle as two of its cast members; meanwhile, Sosa has confirmed that he will be seen on the dance floor soon.