‘American Idol’ winner turns heads with dramatic 115-pound weight loss — and we’re totally inspired

Wondering where ‘American Idol’ Season 21 winner Iam Tongi is now? Well, he's lost 115 pounds and landed a major gig

Remember Iam Tongi, the soulful singer who stole hearts on 'American Idol' Season 21? The Hawaii native just revealed he’s dropped an impressive 115 pounds since his big win! Tongi, who is of Samoan, Tongan, and Irish descent, made history in 2023 as the first 'American Idol' winner from Hawaii. At the time, he weighed around 230 pounds, according to Screen Rant. Now, two years later, his star continues to rise—not just in music, but in personal growth too, as he shifts focus toward his health and well-being.

At just 20 years old, Tongi is quite successful, with the singer even releasing singles 'Sunshine,' 'Road to Hana,' and 'Why Kiki?' The 'Idol' alum recently had a chance to collaborate with Disney as well with the release of the 'Lilo & Stitch' live-action movie. The movie required a young singer to perform 'Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride,' which was originally performed in the animated movie by Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu and the Kamehameha Schools Children's Chorus. Tongi recorded his beautiful rendition of the song and even went on to sing the song in American Idol's 'Disney Night' episode.

Tongi opened up about his fitness routine in a conversation with People at the 'Lilo & Stitch' world premiere at El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles. “We have a workout session maybe around 11, come back [home], and we go to an ice bath or sauna … or whatever it is. And then we come back, shower, and go on a walk,” Tongi, 20, says. "And I've lost 115 lbs. It feels amazing. I feel great,” the 20-year-old singer stated.

Tongi then went on to state how most of his time goes on focusing on music or health. “I moved out to Memphis, so I've been working out, writing, recording, and just been busy — but in a different way.” The Hawaiian singer then teased the release of a new album as he continued, “I'm working on an album, actually, so I'm excited about that, and we'll see how that goes. I’m inspired by a lot of soul."

The young singer even opened up about his dream collaborations, “My dream collab is Fiji. He’s a Polynesian singer, and he's a legend, and not only Polynesian, but just Islander. All Islanders know who Fiji is, and that's a dream collaboration.” Tongi continued on how important country music and island music are to him as he stated, “I grew up on island music, and I grew up on country music. And my dad, he's the one who really got me into it, because my dad loved country music." Tongi lost his father to kidney disease in 2021, after which Tongi's mother urged him to audition for 'Idol' as a tribute to his father.