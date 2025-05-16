American Idol’s ‘Disney Night’ quietly promoted a huge upcoming movie — and it was kind of genius

With a guest mentor and a surprise performance, American Idol’s ‘Disney Night’ cleverly tied into a major 2025 movie release

'American Idol' Season 23 is in full effect, with the show set to come to a close on Sunday, May 18. Only three contestants remain—John Foster, Jamal Roberts, and Breanna Nix—each ready to give it their all for the crown. The recent Top 5 'Disney Night' episode, mentored by Lin-Manuel Miranda, saw the elimination of two beloved contestants, Slater Nalley and Thunderstorm Artis. This episode also saw the return of a former 'Idol' contestant, Iam Tongi, who won season 21 of the show. Tongi performed 'Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride' from the upcoming live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' movie.

For the unversed, the song is officially performed by Iam Tongi for Disney’s upcoming live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' movie, set to hit theaters on May 23, 2025. At just 20 years old, Tongi continues to enjoy the success that began when he won 'American Idol' Season 21 at only 18. Since his big win, the young Hawaiian singer has taken the music world by storm. He’s performed at numerous concerts across the country, built a loyal fan base, and now boasts over 1 million Instagram followers. He has even released singles by the names of 'Sunshine,' 'Road to Hana,' and 'Why Kiki?' which he performed during his time at season 21, as reported by Soap Central.

Additionally, Disney also gave the young singer an opportunity to record his own iteration of the song 'Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride' for the live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' movie. The original song for the animated movies of the same name, released all the way back in 2002, was performed by Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu and the Kamehameha Schools Children's Chorus and written by Alan Silvestri and Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu.

Tongi recently took to Instagram to pen down his thoughts as he opened up about his experience after winning 'American Idol'. "When I won American Idol in 2023, my life changed forever." Tongi wrote in an Instagram reel. "So many amazing things were happening so quickly…. I was in the studio recording music, traveling to places most dream about, performing for huge audiences, and living a life only a few get to experience, but I still felt a sadness and an emptiness I could not escape. I still had a lot of pain from losing my dad, and that made it so hard to appreciate all the blessings God was giving me."

Tongi then went on to state how taking a break has helped him "reassess" things, as he wrote, "I decided to take a step back to reassess my life and my career. I decided to prioritize myself. I started writing my own songs and telling my own stories and surrounding myself with positivity and people who genuinely cared about me and my well-being."