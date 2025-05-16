Carrie Underwood’s 'American Idol' salary might surprise you, especially if you know what Katy Perry made

Katy Perry earned $25 million per season as a judge on 'American Idol' but turns out, Carrie Underwood didn't even come close

'American Idol' season 23 is nearing its end, with the finale set to premiere on May 18. The top 3 contestants, Foster, Breanna Nix, and Jamal Roberts, will be judged by Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood. Since the show has entered its live show phase, the judges have no role in the elimination process, as the elimination is decided by America's votes. That said, the judges' feedback is imperative to American Idol's spirit and tells the contestants where they might be going. The latest addition to season 23's panel of judges is Carrie Underwood, who joined after Katy Perry's exit.

Underwood has had a history with 'American Idol', with the iconic singer even winning the show all the way back in season 4 in 2005. Underwood returned to 'American Idol' 20 years after her victory as her role switched from being in front of the judges' table to being behind it. Needless to say, Underwood is one of the most successful artists to come out of the show, as she has made a name for herself in the industry.

As reported by Country Living, Underwood is the most awarded country singer in the history of the genre. She has won eight Grammys and has sold more than 85 million records. Given her accolades, one would think Underwood is the highest-paid singer among the rest of the judges. Life and Style Magazine reported that Underwood's salary is $12.5 million per season. This is quite a heavy number; however, it sounds measly when compared to the former judge, Perry's salary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

As reported by the publication, Perry was paid $25 million per season. This makes Underwood's pay less than half of what the former judge was being paid. However, an insider shed light on the situation as they told Life and Style Magazine how it was never about the money for Underwood. "Ego is not what drives her, and she isn’t a greedy person." The insider told the publication "And culturally she’s a better fit with the show, the producers, and ABC thanks to her middle-America appeal.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

The insider went on to state how Underwood has always been a part of the 'American Idol' family, and the money aspect was never a huge aspect for the country singer. "She’s been part of the Idol family since its early days, and she has a vested interest in the franchise continuing. She’s also just a natural at using her [past] appearances on the show to promote her own music, something we’re seeing Katy struggle with now that she's back to being a full-time pop star."