Kelly Clarkson takes over Blake Shelton’s chair in a cheeky 'Voice' finale moment fans didn’t see coming

In a BTS video from 'The Voice,' Kelly Clarkson says, "Oh my God, I'm going to sit in Blake’s (Shelton) old chair."

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton may have left 'The Voice,' but their playful banter still lives rent-free in fans' hearts. The superstar duo is known for their warm, sibling-like camaraderie that audiences loved. Fans were thrilled to see Clarkson and Shelton on 'The Voice' finale, and true to expectations, the duo did not disappoint. In a hilarious moment, Clarkson channeled her old self and playfully trolled Shelton, creating a perfect moment of nostalgia.

Kelly Clarkson performs on NBC's 'Today' at Rockefeller Plaza in NYC (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

During 'The Voice' finale, Clarkson debuted her new single 'Where Have You Been,' and Shelton performed 'Texas.' However, the two rivals did not interact much on the show, but Clarkson still managed to playfully troll him in a cute way. The 'Stronger' singer shared a heartfelt Instagram video documenting her return to the West Coast, where she performed her new single inspired by Martin Short from 'Only Murders in the Building.' The video was surprisingly emotional, especially since it seems unlikely Clarkson will come back as a coach.

It seemed like an overwhelming experience for Clarkson, which makes sense since she spent nine seasons with the show from 2018 to 2023, as per Cinemablend. The adorable video showed her struggling to describe how she was feeling as she dressed in a stunning black sequined pantsuit with dramatic feathered wings on the sleeves. Then came the playful trolling. As Clarkson walked around the familiar studio, she couldn't resist commenting on Shelton's usual chair.

Approaching it, she said, "Oh my God, I'm going to sit in Blake’s old chair." Clarkson climbed in, coffee cup in hand, looking very pleased with herself for "ascending the throne." While Clarkson's playful video was a perfect tribute to her 'The Voice' journey, it was a bit disappointing not to see her reunite with Adam Levine or Shelton. Host Carson Daly even kept hopes alive that Shelton might one day reunite with Levine in the Big Red Chairs.

However, the final episode of 'The Voice' is also under scrutiny for misleading fans. Leading up to the finale, 'The Voice' promoted a 'two-hour live event' featuring performances from all the finalists and major music stars. However, The US Sun revealed that some performances were pre-recorded. According to a source, Clarkson, 43, was among those not present at the live taping, likely due to her filming schedule for 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.' According to an insider, “Chance the Rapper, Joe Jonas, and Blake Shelton were also not present at the finale taping.”

As per reports, Shelton returned to The Voice stage to sing his song Texas, but the performance “was not filmed live on finale day.” Chance the Rapper gave an “out-of-this-world performance” of 'Space and Time,' and Joe Jonas poured emotion into 'Heart by Heart'—both also pre-recorded. “After each of their performances, the show tossed it back to host Carson Daly, who reacted live to the singers after a screen showed the studio pre-taped performances,” the source revealed. “The show works its editing magic to make it all look live, but it’s not,” the insider said.