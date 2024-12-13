'Dexter: Original Sin' may reveal a darker side to fan-favorite character

As 'Dexter: Original Sin' nears its release, we wonder the fate of the franchise's beloved side character

'Dexter: Original Sin' is all set to make its debut and we have more than one reason to watch the show. The prequel series introduces us to the origins of beloved anti-hero Dexter Morgan's twisted world. Patrick Gibson replaces Michael C Haller to play young Dexter. The prequel also brings back several characters from the OG series with a new cast set to play their younger versions.

One such character is Vince Masuka, originally played by Korean American actor CS Lee. Alex Shimizu has been cast to play this twisted character in 'Original Sin'. While the prequel series will focus on Dexter's early days as a forensics intern at Miami Metro Homicide, we are hoping that the screenplay offers a chance to let other notable characters shine as well. And Vince Masuka is on top of our list!

Vince Masuka in 'Dexter' is a debatable character

CS Lee in 'Dexter' (Showtime)

In the original 'Dexter' series, Masuka is the lead forensic science investigator at Miami Metro Police. He generally works with Dexter in the lab and at the crime scenes. However, this character is quite problematic. He is obsessed with sex and often cracks inappropriate jokes.

Fans have long wondered if there are more layers to his character. In one of the Reddit threads, a fan wondered if he is a serial killer too. The user mentioned, "He has weird sexual fetishes, few friends, high intelligence, lack of empathy, works in a police department. It is too many traits of a real serial killer."

This theory has fascinated many 'Dexter' fans over the years. Someone mentioned, "I am watching the show right now, again and I think he is for sure. He often says weirder things than Dexter about murders."

However, certain fans believe that the show wouldn't walk down this path. A Reddit user rubbished the theory as he wrote, "Not every horny weirdo is a killer." Another fan added, "He lacks emotional intelligence, not empathy."

Love him or hate him, this character certainly has left us to ponder if he is just meant to be a comic relief amid Dexter's dark storyline or if he is carrying dark secrets of his own.

'Dexter: Original Sin' could end the debate once and for all

Michael C Haller and CS Lee in 'Dexter' (Showtime)

Since the character of Masuka is returning in the prequel, the makers have the opportunity to address the confusion and floating theories. On October 15, CS Lee sat down with Tim Chantarangsu to revisit a classic 'Dexter' episode. Amid all the fun conversation, the host finally asked Lee the big question- "Do you ever wish they turned your character into a secret murderer?"

Lee played it safe and avoided giving a straight answer. He said, "Y'know, it could've gone that way. I didn't know if I was going to be dead or alive at the end of the season."

He further added, "Right around Season 3 or maybe 4, I went into Michael C's trailer cause I knew people were f*****g dying left and right. I just had my second child and it was like, hey, I gotta feed the kids, right?" Lee then asked Haller if it would be nice if he was kept in the show long enough. Though unsure if it was the script or his request to Michael, but he is happy that he survived in the show.

We are now eager to see how the prequel series will pull back the curtains on his backstory. But if you ask us, turning Masuka into a secret killer may not be a wise choice. Giving a dark twist to the beloved comic character might just end up robbing him of the charm fans love. What are your thoughts?

'Dexter: Original Sin' trailer

'Dexter: Original Sin' will premiere on December 13, on Paramount+ with Showtime