How 'The Voice' judge Gwen Stefani set up Jaylen Dunham for failure against Jan Dan

Jaylen Dunham takes on Jan Dan in 'The Voice' Battles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The Battles for Season 26 of 'The Voice' began on October 21, with coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé pairing up their teams for sing-offs to determine which singer is capable of advancing to the Knockouts. Gwen's second duel pitted Jan Dan (29) against Jaylen Dunham (14), which was possibly the weirdest and most awkward combination of the night.

This was undoubtedly the most unbalanced combination due to the enormous age difference between the two performers and the degree of maturity in their voices. They seemed like leftover vocalists that don't fit in well with another pairing, despite Gwen's best efforts to defend her choice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaylen Dunham (@jaylenddunham)

Gwen Stefani's song pick didn't do 'The Voice' singers any favors in Battles

Gwen chose Stevie Wonder's "For Once in My Life" as their music. Unbalanced once more.

Instead of allowing both performers to relate to the lyrics, the pick is meant to showcase their versatility. Jaylen has a lovely tone, but it's not a tune for him; Jan matches the song.

Reba was so impressed by their performance that she needed three tissues to stop crying. Even if we consider Jan to be boring, his powerful voice captured and maintained our attention on Stevie Wonder's classic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Najee Daniels (@iamjandan)

'The Voice's Gwen Stefani chose the one ready to win now

Although Jaylen received Stefani's Coach Replay Button, she believed Jan was prepared to go forward. Gwen selected the one who was now prepared.

However, 'American Idol' is a show that Jaylen ought to try out for in a few years, as he still boasts a commanding stage presence.

Jan Dan on 'The Voice' Season 26 (Instagram/@iamjandan)

Jan Dan rushed out of 'The Voice' set to be with wife

Jan hurried out of the studio to be with his wife, who was in labor at the time of this amazing occasion!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Najee Daniels (@iamjandan)

NBC broadcasts 'The Voice' Season 26 on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET. Streaming is available on Peacock the next day.