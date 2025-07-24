‘DWTS’ winner recalls sweetest backstage moment with Ozzy Osbourne in emotional tribute: ‘He told me...’

The Prince of Darkness and Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne, died at the age of 76 on July 22

The brightest star of heavy metal music, Ozzy Osbourne, died on Tuesday, July 22, at 76. In the wake of his untimely demise, singer Donny Osmond is recalling his fond memories with the star from 'Dancing with the Stars.' While Osbourne himself never appeared as a contestant on 'DWTS,' his daughter Kelly Osbourne competed on Season 9, where Osmond came out on top. Now, paying tribute to the legend, Osmond wrote a heartfelt Instagram post along with a nostalgia-laced video.

(L-R) Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, and Jack Osbourne arriving at the 2015 Pride of Britain Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London (Image Source: Corbis via Getty Images | Photo by Zak Hussein)

Osmond paid tribute to Osbourne by sharing a heartfelt Instagram message alongside a throwback video of their 2003 Pepsi Twist Super Bowl commercial, per Entertainment Now. Osmond narrated, "Remembering my brother in music, Ozzy Osbourne. I've always looked back at this commercial we shot in '03 so fondly." He also talked about their last conversation, writing, "The last time we spoke was backstage of Dancing with the Stars season 9, when he told me how much he loved the Osmond song, 'Crazy Horses'…talk about crazy!"

In the end, Osmond praised Osbourne's legacy, writing, "Thank you for always bringing your authentic personality to everything you've touched. From Crazy Horses to Crazy Trains, rest in peace." In the commercial, Osbourne can be seen dreaming of his kids turning into Donny and his sister Marie Osmond and wakes up screaming, "Sharon! I dreamt the kids turned into the Osmonds!"

Notably, the Osbourne family released a heartfelt statement following Osbourne's death, which reads, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," per The Guardian. Osbourne's death happened less than three weeks after he retired from performing. On Saturday, July 5, he reunited with his original Black Sabbath bandmates for the first time since 2005 at a special farewell concert called 'Back to the Beginning,' which featured major stars from the metal world.

Speaking to the crowd that night, Osbourne said, "I've been laid up for six years, and you've got no idea how I feel," referring to his serious health problems, including a type of Parkinson's disease and several spine surgeries. He ended his speech with, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart." Following Osbourne's death, tributes poured in from fellow musicians and his bandmates, remembering him as a "pioneer," a "fearless talent," and a "dear friend." The co-founder and guitarist of Black Sabbath, Tony Iommi, told BBC Radio, "It's really a shock. It's really hit me today, to be honest. A terrible shock."

Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever. Bill Ward pic.twitter.com/2HSaIZfkX2 — Bill Ward (@billwarddrums) July 22, 2025

Iommi talked about their recent reunion in Birmingham, where Osbourne performed while seated due to health issues, saying, "It was brilliant to be with all the guys again. It's brilliant for Ozzy because he really wanted to do that. He felt at home there; it was really good for him. It was good for all of us to get together for a final thing," per CNN. He added with sadness, "We didn't realize it was going to be this final; we didn't expect him to [pass away], but he hasn't looked well for a while." The drummer of the band, Bill Ward, also paid tribute to Osbourne on X with an emotional message, writing, "Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you're forever in my heart."