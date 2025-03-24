Meghan Markle's two-word caption after Jimmy Fallon's roast has fans questioning her timing

Fallon threw shade at Markle's bizarre habit of transferring store-bought items into little plastic bags and labeling them.

Meghan Markle is leaving her critics green with envy. The Duchess of Sussex recently celebrated St. Patrick's Day with a delectable feast, and she showcased her culinary skills by posting several short clips on her Instagram story. Of course, Markle shared the making of green pancakes for her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, online, captioning the clips with catchy phrases. However, as per The Mirror, the words 'bite-sized bliss' next to a photo of her cutting strawberries could be seen as a potential subtle dig towards late-night host Jimmy Fallon.

The stand-up comedian recently joined the long list of people who have poked fun at Markle's Netflix series, 'With Love, Meghan'. The Independent reported that Fallon enjoyed the trivia night segment on his show by shading the Duchess' passion venture. “Why does Meghan Markle make her own pretzel bags? They don’t know why?" his sidekick, Steve Higgins, mocked. "That’s interesting. She takes it from one bag and puts it in another bag, and that confuses people,” the veteran host replied amused.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Hubb Community Kitchen at Al Manaar, North Kensington on November 21, 2018, in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chris Jackson)

For those who may not know, during the first episode, the Duchess is seen preparing tiny plastic sachets of peanut butter-filled pretzels for her long-time makeup artist, Daniel Martin. “This, we’re just going to put in a different bag,” she explained while tying the bags with a white ribbon. “I know that Daniel loves peanut butter, but I’m going to label this anyway, you always want to be conscious if someone has a nut allergy,” she added.

Circling back to the issue at hand, while Markle did not directly call out Fallon, she did, however, honor the late Queen Elizabeth with her Patrick's Day breakfast preparations. As per People, the Duchess of Sussex featured the waffle maker gifted by the Queen to Prince Archie when he was a toddler. "My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker. She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix in the waffle maker," Prince Harry had revealed to James Corden in 2021 during an episode of the 'Late Late Show'.

"Archie wakes up in the morning and goes 'waffle'," the Duke disclosed. "Bit of yogurt, bit of jam on top. I don't know if that's the right thing to do. Bit of berries, maybe honey," he added. After showing off her culinary skills with the waffle maker, Markle decorated the decadent green waffles with blueberries, kiwi, and whipped cream to make it look like a face. "For the kids," she captioned the clip. Markle confessed to enjoying her quiet mornings cooking delicious organic meals for her kids. "I’m up before my kids are, so I’m normally up at 6:30, and then I get them up and dressed for the day, and we go downstairs," she said. "I love making breakfast for my family.”

Markle got nostalgic and shared that her mother used to feed her exotic Thai food, and it has stuck as an integral part of her childhood memory. She wants her cuisine to have the same impact on her children: "We call them Mama Meals, and those are the ones that I hope they come back to when they’re older, 'Oh, let’s have a Mama Meal.’ And it’s the same roast chicken I’ve been making since they were little.” As per Newsweek, hours after Fallon's roast, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos stated that Markle's influential reach has been underestimated. "People are fascinated with Meghan Markle. She and Harry are overly dismissed," he said, referring to critics throwing shade on the Sussexes.