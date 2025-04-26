‘American Idol’ audition turns into chaos as contestant’s dog steals the show with unexpected mess

Carrie Ferra’s dog caused chaos on Idol when it pooped mid-audition, leaving the judges in hysterics.

The American Idol stage has been graced by many hopefuls, who showed off their singing skills, usually accompanied by an instrument like a piano or a guitar. However, things got interesting when Carrie Ferra, a contestant, appeared on the show with her furry friend to give the audition. Even before she could sing, Katy Perry pointed out, "The dog is taking a poop." The moment was so hilarious, leaving the other two judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, in hysterics, while Perry remarked, "What are you doing?" The show's editors cleverly covered the mess with American Idol logos-but just imagine what the judges had to see.

The dog went away to do its business, and as soon as it was back, Richie exclaimed, "Happy as she can be." But, as soon as Perry urged Ferra, "Let's try it again," the dog went at it again, prompting Richie to say, "Oh...this is...this is something...full on..." Embarrassed, Ferra buried her face in her hands and said, "I'm so sorry." Richie jokingly added, "This could be the finale," hoping the dog would stop anytime now. And Perry remarked, "She (the dog) is like, 'I don't care who you are." Bringing the attention back to Ferra, Perry said, "Try another one." Ferra asked if she could sing a cappella. But the dog kept on pooping and peeing on the stage, causing everyone to be distracted. When Ferra asked the judges, "I'm going to try to sing one more song to win guys over." But Perry exclaimed, "If you say 'One More Song,' she is going to vomit," erupting laughter from Richie and Bryan.

Screenshot of contestant Carrie Ferra from 'American Idol'(Image Source: YouTube | from 'American Idol’)

Ferra laughed and said, "You are going to remember me at least." Richie nodded, "Yeah, we are going to remember you. There is no doubt in that." "Come on, Coco," Ferra told the dog. When Perry asked the guys backstage for a cleanup, Bryan asked if this was also in their job descriptions. "This is why I'm a cat guy," he responded. Ferra's audition turned out to be an epic fail, prompting American Idol to post advice on Twitter, "Don’t bring a dog to your audition." Lionel Richie also posted on his Twitter, sharing the incident: "Let me tell you something, seeing someone sing while a dog is doing their business is something I'll never forget."

Let me tell you something, seeing someone sing while a dog is doing their business is something I'll never forget. 💩 #americanidol — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) March 20, 2018

Fans also had an ROFL moment; the YouTube comments section flooded with hilarious exchanges. One fan wrote, "I lost it when Katy said, Uh oh, the dog is taking a poop," while another gushed, "hahahahahahahahhah, seems like the dog planned to ruin her performance. I love her dog so much; she's the boss." The third chimed in, "I knew it came from Katy Perry's IG story, 'If you sing one more song, she's going to vomit... There’s poop and pee in this audition.' That’s all I could remember."

"Oh my goodness! This is like the best audition on 'American Idol.' I couldn't stop watching over and over. Lol! It's freaking funny. I am a dog lover," added the fourth. Surprisingly, this wasn’t the first time a furry friend stole the show. Katy Perry’s adorable teacup poodle, Nugget, also made several appearances on 'American Idol,' instantly winning over fans. However, unlike Coco, Nugget had a starry entrance when he debuted on the show on Perry’s birthday in Season 17, Episode 6, per Billboard.