How are contestants selected for 'Crime Scene Kitchen' Season 3? Fox show puts detective bakers to ultimate test

Amateur bakers with a passion for baking and a knack for solving puzzles have a chance to shine in 'Crime Scene Kitchen' Season 3

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Crime Scene Kitchen' Season 3 invites 12 bakers around the world to participate in a thrilling culinary competition filled with mysteries and clues. Amateur bakers with a passion for baking and a knack for solving puzzles have a chance to shine in this thrilling Fox show!

Fox launched a casting call on its official website, inviting bakers to submit their applications packed with the necessary details. The show seeks talented bakers from across the nation, but contestants must first find their perfect baking partners before entering the competition. Chefs must team up in pairs, meaning their bond needs to be strong and their understanding seamless if they hope to clinch victory on the Fox show. So far, dynamic duos like mothers and daughters, as well as best friends, have brought their unique connections to the competition. Viewers can expect to see husband-wife duo and business partners in the upcoming season.

Who are 'Crime Scene Kitchen' Season 3 judges?

'Crime Scene Kitchen' Season 3 features judges, cake artist Yolanda Gampp, and Chef Curtis Stone, who returns to the Fox show to provide expert critiques on the bakers's culinary blunders. The contestants showcase their detective and baking skills, piecing together clues from a chaotic kitchen to uncover the mystery dessert.

Once they crack the code, they whip up their creations for celebrity judges to taste. The judges evaluate how closely each cake resembles the original dessert and assess its flavor. Adding a dash of humor, actor and comedian Joel McHale returns as the charming host, guiding viewers through this deliciously thrilling competition.

How does 'Crime Scene Kitchen' Season 3 work?

'Crime Scene Kitchen' Season 3 returns with a vibrant new theme while keeping its beloved format intact. The latest installment has a new theme 'Family and Friends' featuring six pairs of family members and six pairs of friends going head-to-head in a delicious showdown. Although past teams have had familial ties, the latest season's new theme is sure to stir up some extra drama in the kitchen.

Each episode kicks off with a tantalizing crime scene, complete with crumbs, food scraps, and abandoned baking tools. The Fox show contestants must scour the kitchen to decipher the delicious dessert that has been created, piecing together the puzzle from the available clues and ingredients.

Do 'Crime Scene Kitchen' contestants get paid?

While 'Crime Scene Kitchen' contestants don’t earn a salary for their participation, they may receive a stipend to assist with basic living expenses during the filming of the Fox show. However, the amount can fluctuate by season, typically ranging from $750 to $1,000 per week. Meanwhile, the main incentive for contestants brings them close to winning the grand prize of a whopping $100,000.

However, the Fox show is not just about the cash but it's about the thrill of the culinary chase. The self-taught bakers will gain invaluable experiences, lessons, and unforgettable memories on the Fox show as they work to unravel the mystery behind each delectable dessert.

'Crime Scene Kitchen' season 3 premieres on Friday, September 27 at 9 pm ET on Fox. The new episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu the following day